North Arrow Discovers Kimberlite in NWT

Precious gem explorer North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) reports that kimberlite has been discovered in the first drill hole of the summer exploration drilling program at the LDG joint venture diamond project, located in the Northwest Territories.

As quoted from the press release:

The drill hole (2700 /-450 ) was oriented to test an OhmMapper resistivity anomaly coincident with gravity and magnetic lows. The hole intersected kimberlite at approximately 40m down hole and remains in kimberlite at approximately 64m downhole with drilling still underway. A more detailed description of the kimberlite will be forthcoming upon completion of the program. For more details, please see the image and description for ‘Grid 4 target’ in North Arrow’s news release dated July 4, 2019. The ongoing drilling is part of a summer work program scheduled to also include LIDAR surveying, prospecting, till suitability mapping and sampling. The program is expected to run through to the end of July and is part of a C$2.8M 2019 exploration program designed to focus on kimberlite discovery in this prospective 147,200 hectare joint venture property located adjacent to the south of the Diavik Diamond Mine. The 2019 exploration program is being fully funded by Dominion after which it is expected North Arrow will retain an approximate 21 percent interest in the project. Dominion is the operator of the joint venture and field operations are being managed by Aurora Geosciences based in Yellowknife NWT.

