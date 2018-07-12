North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of diamond exploration opportunities in Canada.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

North Arrow Commences Exploratory Drill Program in Nunavut



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:North Arrow Commences Exploratory Drill Program in NunavutURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/gem-investing/diamond-investing/north-arrow-commences-exploratory-drill-program-in-nunavut/ Send Cancel

North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) has announced the start of a summer exploration drilling and till sampling program at the company’s 100 percent owned Mel diamond project, located in Nunavut. An exploration camp is currently being established on the property and ground geophysical surveys are scheduled for the week of July 16, followed by approximately 1,200m of drilling.

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of diamond exploration opportunities in Canada.

As quoted from the press release:

Drilling will better define the diamond bearing ML8 kimberlite, as well as test a series of targets at the head of several well-defined kimberlite indicator mineral (KIM) trains. A 62.1 kg sample of the ML8 kimberlite, discovered by North Arrow in August 2017, returned 23 diamonds larger than the 0.106 mm sieve size, including a single, colourless diamond larger than the 0.85 mm sieve size. The till sampling program will include collection of approximately 400 till samples to better evaluate the potential for additional kimberlite discovery within the 56,075 ha project area. A study of local surficial geology, with a focus on till sample suitability, is now complete, and will be used to plan detailed sampling within existing KIM trains and to evaluate the central project area where very little past sampling has been completed. The drilling and till sampling programs are expected to be completed by the end of August.

Click here to read the full press release