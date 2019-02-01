Diamond

Mountain Province Diamond to Sell 60-Carat Fancy Yellow Stone

- February 1st, 2019

The canary yellow stone was discovered in the company’s Gahcho Kue mine last October.

Canadian diamond miner Mountain Province Diamond (TSX:MPVD,NASDAQ:MPVD) will include a 60-carat fancy yellow gem in its February rough diamond sale. The canary yellow stone was discovered in the company’s Gahcho Kue mine last October.

As quoted from the press release:

Reid Mackie, the company’s vice president diamond marketing commented “the discovery of this diamond demonstrates our ability to produce very large, high quality, fancy coloured diamonds. We are thrilled to be able to include it in our upcoming sale and present our customers with the opportunity to bid for this important piece of the mine’s history”.

Also included in the sale will be more than 50 other large, high quality white and fancy coloured rough diamonds. Viewings will take place between February 11th to 21st at the offices of Bonas-Couzyn in Antwerp, Belgium.

Mountain Province’s Gahcho Kué Mine, located at the edge of Canada’s Arctic Circle, is the world’s largest and richest new diamond mine and since the start of production in late 2016 has established itself as a regular producer of exceptional, gem quality, large diamonds. In 2018,  Mountain Province sold more than 400 individual diamonds larger than 10.8 carats.

