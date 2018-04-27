Diamond Investing

Lucara Recovers 327 Carat Diamond in Botswana

« Lucara Finds Karowe’s Thi…
• April 27, 2018
Add Comment

Lucara Diamond (TSX: LUC)  has announced the recovery of a 327 carat, white diamond,  from its wholly owned Karowe diamond mine located in Botswana. This is the eighth diamond greater than 100 carats that has been discovered at the Karowe mine since the beginning of 2018, including a 472 carat diamond that was formally announced in early April.

As quoted in the press release:

Lucara also wishes to announce its intention to hold an Exceptional Stone Tender (EST) in June 2018 that will include for sale the 327 and the 472 carat diamonds, alongside other qualifying diamonds that have been recovered since the start of the year. Viewings will be held in Gaborone, Botswana between June 10 and June 19 with the tender scheduled to close at 4 pm CET on June 19, 2018.

Click here to read the full press release 

agriculture free industry report

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands.

Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Diamond Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Diamond Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Diamond

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

agriculture free industry report

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands.

Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Diamond Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply