Lucara Recovers 327 Carat Diamond in Botswana

Lucara Diamond (TSX: LUC) has announced the recovery of a 327 carat, white diamond, from its wholly owned Karowe diamond mine located in Botswana. This is the eighth diamond greater than 100 carats that has been discovered at the Karowe mine since the beginning of 2018, including a 472 carat diamond that was formally announced in early April.

As quoted in the press release:

Lucara also wishes to announce its intention to hold an Exceptional Stone Tender (EST) in June 2018 that will include for sale the 327 and the 472 carat diamonds, alongside other qualifying diamonds that have been recovered since the start of the year. Viewings will be held in Gaborone, Botswana between June 10 and June 19 with the tender scheduled to close at 4 pm CET on June 19, 2018.

Click here to read the full press release