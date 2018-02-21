Diamond Investing

Lucara Announces its First 2018 Quarterly Dividend

• February 21, 2018
Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX:LUC) announced that the board of directors has declared its first 2018 quarterly dividend of CDN 2.5 cents per share.

As quoted in the press release:

Its first 2018 quarterly dividend of CDN 2.5 cents per share. to be payable on April 12, 2018 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2018.

The declaration, timing amount and payment of future dividends remains in the discretion of the Board of Directors and is subject to the requirements of the Company’s dividend policy.

Click here to read the full Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX:LUC) press release.

