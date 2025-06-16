Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Source

Source Rock Royalties
Source Rock Royalties

Source Rock Royalties


Pure-play on oil & gas royalties in Western Canada

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR-END 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR-END 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Logo (CNW Group/Source Rock Royalties Ltd.)

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited (1) operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024 ("Q4 2024"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 12-year history.

Unaudited (1) annual results for fiscal 2024 were:

  • Royalty Production - 251 boe/d (95% oil & NGLs), an increase of 21% compared to 2023.

  • Royalty Revenue - $7.68 million , an increase of 16% compared to 2023.

Unaudited (1) results for Q4 2024 were:

  • Royalty Production - 256 boe/d (97% oil & NGLs), an increase of 17% compared to Q4 2023.

  • Royalty Revenue - $1.87 million , an increase of 9% compared to Q4 2023.

Audited Annual and Q4 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, as well as oil and gas reserves information as of December 31, 2024, will be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and announced by news release on or before April 30, 2025.

President's Message

2024 was a record year for Source Rock as a result of acquisitions completed in 2023 and record drilling activity. In 2024, 43 new horizontal wells began producing on our royalty lands: 20 Frobisher wells in S.E. Saskatchewan , 18 Clearwater wells in central Alberta , 3 Viking wells in west-central Saskatchewan , 1 Dina well in east-central Alberta and 1 Amaranth well in Manitoba .

Source Rock's working capital as of February 28, 2025 was approximately $5 million ( $0.11 per share), a 120% increase from February 2024 . We are actively pursuing additional accretive royalty acquisitions with the goal of expanding and diversifying our base royalty production, as well as increasing exposure to undeveloped royalty lands and ongoing drilling activity. We continue to be focused on acquiring high netback oil royalties.

Brad Docherty , President & CEO

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

www.sourcerockroyalties.com

(1)

Unaudited Information: All financial information contained in this news release for the year ended and fourth quarter of December 31, 2024, such as royalty revenue, is based on estimated unaudited financial information which has been disclosed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada and has not been reviewed by Source Rock's auditor. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and changes could be material. Source Rock anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 on SEDAR+ on or before April 30, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships, and the estimated costs for Source Rock to run its business. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/10/c0058.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SRR) ("Source Rock") is issuing this news release to confirm the record date and payment date for the January 2025 monthly dividend.

As previously announced on January 15, 2025, the board of directors of Source Rock has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025. This information was disseminated by financial news providers and was therefore available to TSX Venture Exchange participating organizations, the financial community and other market participants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jupiter Energy Chairman Geoff Gander.

Jupiter Energy Eyes Production Growth, Profitability with Kazakhstan AIX Listing

Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR) Chairman Geoff Gander discusses his company’s listing on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), Kazakhstan’s largest stock exchange, in a bid to raise US$5 million and increase productivity to 1,000 barrels of oil per day at the Akkar East field.

US Capital Global Facilitates $50MM Financing to Accelerate Charbone Hydrogen's North American Expansion

US Capital Global Facilitates $50MM Financing to Accelerate Charbone Hydrogen's North American Expansion

US Capital Global Securities LLC, the SEC-registered broker-dealer division of the global private financial group US Capital Global is pleased to announce that it has acted as lead advisor and facilitator on a project finance facility of up to $50 million for Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone"). The financing is being provided by a private fund managed by True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC").

Headquartered in Montreal, Charbone is a rare publicly traded pure-play hydrogen company focused exclusively on the production and distribution of green hydrogen in North America. The company is developing modular production facilities targeting 99.999% purity (Grade 5.0) hydrogen, with all output pre-sold through tier-one offtake agreements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helicopter fighting forest fire with water bucket, smoky sky above dense green trees.

Wildfires Slash Canadian Oil Output by 7 Percent

Wildfires sweeping through Canada’s energy-rich province of Alberta have forced major oil producers to suspend nearly 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) of output — about 7 percent of the country’s total production.

Experts are calling the fires one of the most disruptive events since the devastating Fort McMurray fire of 2016.

The Caribou Lake wildfire alone has scorched more than 61,500 hectares in Central Alberta and continues to expand, fanned by high winds and dry conditions, as per the Canadian Press.

CHARBONE Hydrogen Executed a USD 50MM Financing to Accelerate its Hydrogen's North American Expansion Facilitated by US Capital Global

CHARBONE Hydrogen Executed a USD 50MM Financing to Accelerate its Hydrogen's North American Expansion Facilitated by US Capital Global

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Global private financial group headquartered in San Francisco advises on construction facility to support CHARBONE's expansion of modular green hydrogen facilities in North America.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene a execute un financement de 50 millions USD pour accelerer son expansion en hydrogene en Amerique du Nord, facilite par US Capital Global

Charbone Hydrogene a execute un financement de 50 millions USD pour accelerer son expansion en hydrogene en Amerique du Nord, facilite par US Capital Global

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Un groupe financier privé mondial dont le siège social est à San Francisco conseille sur la facilité de construction pour soutenir l'expansion des usines modulaires d'hydrogène vert de Charbone en Amérique du Nord.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing for a Total Amount of $1.3M

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing for a Total Amount of $1.3M

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - June 3, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce the closing of Units for debt settlements amounting to $1,342,687.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Source Rock Royalties
Building a Significant Resource in Queensland’s Coal Heartland

Sranan Gold Announces Further High-Potential Exploration Targets at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname

Electric Royalties Announces CFO Transition

Quimbaya Gold Doubles Private Placement to $4 Million on Back of Strategic $2M Commitment

