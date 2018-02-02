Diamond Investing

Lucapa Sells First Diamonds of 2018

February 2, 2018
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) and its partners, Empresa Nacional de Diamantes E.P. and Rosas & Petalas, announced that they have completed the first sale for 2018 of alluvial diamonds from the Lulo diamond project located in Angola.

As quoted in the press release:

The sale of 4,170 carats of Lulo diamonds achieved gross proceeds of US$9.14 million (A$11.43 million), representing an exceptional average price per carat of US$2,192. The latest sale takes total sales of Lulo diamonds, from exploration and mining, to US$106.81 million at US$2,118 per carat.

With the latest sale completed, the next cash distribution to the Lulo partners and loan repayment to Lucapa will be considered as soon as the 2017 accounts of Lulo alluvial mining Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo are finalized.

Click here to read the full Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) press release.

