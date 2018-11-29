Diamond

Lucapa Provides Lulo Update

- November 29th, 2018

Lucapa is a diamond focused miner with a portfolio of production, development and exploration assets in Angola, Lesotho, Australia and Botswana.

Lucapa Diamond Company (ASX:LOM) and its partners, Empresa Nacional de Diamantes E.P. and Rosas & Petalas, have released a progress update on the kimberlite exploration program at the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

As quoted from the press release:

The kimberlite exploration program is designed to identify the primary hard-rock source or sources of the exceptional alluvial diamonds mined at Lulo, the world’s highest average US$ per carat alluvial production.

The Lulo partners are systematically drilling ~80 targets in the current campaign proximal to, and/or upstream of, the alluvial mining blocks. Drill core from the confirmed kimberlites is progressively logged and exported in batches to laboratories in South Africa and Canada for mineral chemistry analysis.

Latest laboratory results

Further to the ASX announcement of 29 October 2018, Lucapa has received the mineral chemistry results from the latest batches of kimberlite core – together with results from historical pit, stream and loam samples sent to the laboratory.

A micro-diamond was recovered from a pit sample at kimberlite L204, which also recorded a strong lherzolitic garnet chemistry signature, which is also closely associated with diamonds.

In addition, diamond-associated G3D, G4D and G10D garnets were recovered from seven Lulo kimberlites, including:

  •  Four G4D and one G10D garnet from kimberlite L048
  • Three G4D garnets from kimberlite L050
  • Two G3D and two G4D garnets from kimberlite L232
  • Two G10D garnets from kimberlite target E1921
  • Two G4D garnets from kimberlite L103
  • One G10D garnet from kimberlite L0282
  • One G4D garnet from kimberlite L1043

