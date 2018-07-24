Australia

Lucapa Earns AU$2.7 Million From Lulo Diamond Sale

- July 24th, 2018

International diamond miner, Lucapa’s flagship asset is the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola, where large and premium-value alluvial diamonds have been discovered. To date Lulo has produced 11, 100 carat or larger diamonds and is the highest US$ per carat alluvial diamond production in the world.

Lucapa Diamond Company (ASX:LOM) and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes EP and Rosas & Petalas have completed the first sale of alluvial diamonds for H2 2018 from the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola.

As quoted from the press release:

The parcel of 2,527 carats achieved gross sale proceeds of US$2.0 million (AU$2.7 million), representing an average price per carat of US$800 (AU$1,079).

This July sale excluded four large white Specials and a pink coloured Special which have been held for sale later this year. These included three large white and a coloured Special recovered in H1 2018 (Figure 2), along with a 114 carat diamond recovered earlier this month. Subsequent to the ASX announcement of July 11, 2018, deep boiling of the 114 carat stone has confirmed it is a Type IIa top-colour white diamond.

Click here to read the full press release

