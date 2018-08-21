Lithoquest Diamond Completes Drill Program

The first phase drill focused on targets 701, 702 and 1604. Phase two is scheduled to commence in approximately two weeks with drilling focused on targets 1804 and 1805.









Lithoquest Diamonds (TSXV:LDI) has announced that it has completed phase one of the 2018 drill program on its wholly-owned North Kimberley diamond project located in Western Australia.

The first phase drill focused on targets 701, 702 and 1604. Phase two is scheduled to commence in approximately two weeks with drilling focused on targets 1804 and 1805.

As quoted from the press release:

Ground conditions prevented the truck mounted drill rig used in phase one of the program from accessing two high-priority targets identified in the 2018 program. A track mounted drill is being mobilized to site and is expected to arrive in the next two weeks. The new targets are characterised by coincident ground geophysical anomalies and are supported by the presence of kimberlite indicator minerals, including diamonds, from historic loam samples in the immediate vicinity of each target. Two drill holes were completed at Target 701. Both drill holes targeted gravity anomalies in the immediate vicinity of rock samples that yielded kimberlite indicator minerals. No kimberlite was intersected in either hole. The historical record indicates that the KGB-2 kimberlite dyke is located in the vicinity of Target 701; however, publicly available information suggests that the rock samples collected by the Company have different mineralogy than KGB-2. The source of the high interest indicator minerals remains unexplained and additional kimberlite indicator mineral sampling and geophysical surveying will be required to do so.