Geophysical Survey Underway at GGL’s Stein Diamond Project

GGL Resources (TSXV:GGL) has commenced the ground geophysical surveying at the Stein diamond project, Nunavut.

As quoted from the press release:

The company has the option to earn a 60 percent undivided interest in Arctic Star Exploration’s wholly owned Stein diamond project by discovering in situ kimberlite.

The Stein diamond property consists of 4 contiguous prospecting permits covering an area of 1,065 square kilometers on the Southern Boothia Peninsula, 45 kilometers from tide water. It is located 85 kilometers northwest of the community of Taloyoak, Nunavut which is serviced daily by commercial flights and seasonally by barge.

Stein is a permitted, advanced diamond exploration project having the benefit of numerous successive exploration campaigns and over C$1.5 million in previous expenditures. Historical heavy mineral sampling traced kimberlitic indicator minerals up-ice to a potential source area. The indicator mineral suite contains grains that are indicative of diamond inclusion chemistry showing high chrome, low calcium G10D pyrope garnets. Detailed airborne magnetic surveys flown over this potential source area identified numerous high priority targets with signatures similar in character to kimberlites found elsewhere in Canada’s north. GGL is conducting ground-based magnetic surveys over priority airborne targets in preparation for future drill testing. No drill testing has been conducted on the project to date.

The Stein project is further complimented with the existence of a major structural feature identified on regional government airborne magnetic surveys which is greater than 100 kilometers in length and traverses the target area. In fields elsewhere, kimberlites can be geologically observed exploiting larger structural features, utilizing them as conduits for emplacement.