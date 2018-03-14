Gem Diamonds Sells 910-carat Diamond for US$40 Million

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE:GEMD) has sold its 910-carat diamond, the fifth largest in history, for a reported US$40 million to a buyer in Antwerp.

The company unearthed the diamond earlier this year from its prominent Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

The Letseng mine is not only famous for the size and quality of the diamonds it produces, but also for having the highest average selling price in the world.

When the diamond was discovered, CEO Clifford Elphick stated, “[t]his is a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders and the Government of Lesotho, our partner in the Letšeng mine.”

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands. Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing. Get My Free Report

Click here to download for free

The sale of the diamond, which is the size of two golf balls, is the biggest for Gem, yet other companies have sold for more. For instance, Lucara Diamond (TSX:LUC) received US$63 million for an 813-carat stone last year and US$53 million for the 1,111-carat diamond it found at the same time, which was the world’s largest uncut diamond.

Gem’s 910-carat diamond is the fifth largest in the world and takes its place behind other large recoveries found in 1905 and 2011, with the later belonging to Lucara.

On Wednesday (March 14), Gem announced that it retrieved a 169 carat, top white colour type IIa diamond, making it the seventh diamond of over 100-carats recovered in 2018.

As of 3:00 p.m. EST, Gem’s stock was trading at $96.40 GBX, up 3.66 percent for the day.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.