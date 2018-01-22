Gem Diamonds Unearths Additional Large Diamond
Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) announced the recovery of a 149 carat, D colour Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. This find comes on the heels of last week’s 910-carat discovery.
As quoted in the press release:
Recovery of an exceptional quality 149 carat, D colour Type IIa diamond, with excellent shape, from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.
This is the fourth high quality diamond of over 100 carats recovered so far this year, and follows closely upon the recovery of the exceptional 910 carat diamond announced on 15 January, 2018. A photograph of the 149 carat diamond can be found on the company’s website.