Gem Diamonds Sells its 910 Carat Diamond

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE:GEMD) announced that the 910 carat D colour Type IIa diamond recovered from the Letšeng mine in January 2018 was sold for US$40 million on tender in Antwerp on 12 March, 2018.

Reflecting its significance, the diamond, which is the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever recovered, has been named The Lesotho Legend. A video on The Lesotho Legend can now be viewed via the Company’s website, www.gemdiamonds.com

Clifford Elphick, Gem Diamonds’ CEO, commented:

We are delighted with the outcome of the sale of this iconic diamond, which demonstrates the exceptional quality of The Lesotho Legend itself, as well as reaffirming the unique quality of the Letšeng diamond production.

