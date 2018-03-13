Diamond Investing

Gem Diamonds Sells its 910 Carat Diamond

« Lucara Diamond Buys Digit…
• March 13, 2018
Add Comment

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE:GEMD) announced that the 910 carat D colour Type IIa diamond recovered from the Letšeng mine in January 2018 was sold for US$40 million on tender in Antwerp on 12 March, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Reflecting its significance, the diamond, which is the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever recovered, has been named The Lesotho Legend.

A video on The Lesotho Legend can now be viewed via the Company’s website, www.gemdiamonds.com

Clifford Elphick, Gem Diamonds’ CEO, commented:

We are delighted with the outcome of the sale of this iconic diamond, which demonstrates the exceptional quality of The Lesotho Legend itself, as well as reaffirming the unique quality of the Letšeng diamond production.

Click here to read the full Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE:GEMD) press release.

agriculture free industry report

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands.

Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Diamond Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Diamond Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Diamond

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

agriculture free industry report

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands.

Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Diamond Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply