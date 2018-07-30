Dunnedin Ventures CEO: New Discoveries Show Potential for Multiple Diamond-bearing Targets

Dunnedin Ventures CEO Chris Taylor provides insight on the progress being made at the Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada.











Dunnedin Ventures (TSXV:DVI) CEO Chris Taylor believes that the most recent drill results at the Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada proffer significant opportunities for the project moving forward.

In the interview below, Taylor discusses recent advancements at the project, including the discovery of a new kimberlite pipe. He also suggests that recent findings have helped to establish the effectiveness of the company’s exploration methods.

Below is the video of our interview with Dunnedin Ventures CEO Chris Taylor. It is followed by a transcript that has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Investing News Network: Please give our investor audience an overview of Dunnedin Ventures and its flagship property, the Kahuna project in Nunavut.

Dunnedin Ventures CEO Chris Taylor: Dunnedin is Canadian diamond explorer and our 100-percent-owned Kahuna diamond project is located just outside of the town of Rankin Inlet in Nunavut, Northern Canada.

INN: You recently announced the discovery of a new kimberlite pipe at the Kahuna property. What does this mean for the project moving forward?

CT: The Kahuna project is known to host many kimberlite pipe-type targets. Recent drilling shows us that the exploration methods we’ve been employing accurately identify the location of new kimberlites based on indicator mineral chemistry. By taking the drill, proving that we have kimberlites at the new targets and that some of those targets are diamond bearing, we’ve been able to establish that our exploration methods are effective.

INN: Are there any other exploration highlights that you would like to share?

CT: Quite interestingly, we have discovered that some of the pipes that were drilled historically on the property are clearly multi-phased, which makes them similar to other kimberlite pipes globally, which are characterized by multiple magma pulses. In these pipes, some of the pulses will have much more diamond content than others.

In our recently concluded program, we placed drill holes across some of the kimberlite pipes to test and then prove that these different phases could be diamond bearing. This opens the door to a stack of additional targets that we will be able to test going forward and shows that we have the capacity for multiple diamond-bearing kimberlites on the property.

INN: What do these findings mean in terms of prospectivity for diamonds?

CT: When we took over the project over four years ago, we knew that we had the capacity to generate a diamond resource based on the kimberlite dikes that are on the property. This is very exciting for us. It is a big dike-based project that hosts some of the largest diamond-bearing kimberlite dikes in Canada. The grades are excellent, as are the diamond populations.

The discovery of diamonds within some of the kimberlite pipes means that we have numerous additional targets on the property. With Dunnedin, we have the capacity to increase the resource in the current high-grade kimberlite dikes, and also to define the amount of diamond-bearing kimberlite as well as the total number of targets that we have in the pipes.

INN: What is next for the Kahuna project and how does that fit into the company’s long-term plans?

CT: We are looking to recover diamonds from the kimberlite pipe that we just drilled. Some of the previous work conducted on the project by Stornoway Diamond (TSX:SWY) showed that one of the pipes hosted diamonds. We tested this again to determine whether it was multi-phased, which it is. We also wanted to see how many diamonds we were going to recover from that.

We then drilled a large new pipe, with over 100 meters of kimberlite intersected from surface, which is exactly what you’d like to see. We are waiting to see what the diamond-bearing content for that one could be.

The kimberlite pipe that we just drilled is the only instance that we’ve read about in historic data that shows the same types of indicator minerals that are generally associated with diamonds on our project. While there is no guarantee that there are diamonds in that new pipe, it does look very promising based on the minerals that we’ve seen in it so far.

