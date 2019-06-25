Australia
Resource
Investing News

High Grade Tungsten Confirmed at Bonya

- June 25th, 2019

The project is held in joint venture between Arafura (60 percent) and Thor (40 (percent) with Thor acting as manager.

Thor Mining (LSE:THR,ASX:THR) and Arafura Resources (ASX:ARU) have announced the final follow up laboratory assay results from the recent Bonya drill program, the results confirm the deposit is high grade.

The project is held in joint venture between Arafura (60 percent) and Thor (40 (percent) with Thor acting as manager.

As quoted from the press release:

Mick Billing, executive chairman of Thor Mining, commented: “It is exciting to have confirmation of very good tungsten results along with exciting copper readings from the White Violet and Samarkand deposits at Bonya.”

“These robust, near surface tungsten and copper mineralisation occurrences have significant growth potential and the joint venture will now target near term drilling to both test the extent of the deposits and facilitate reportable mineral resource estimates.

“The proposed Molyhil processing facility is designed to extract copper as well as tungsten and molybdenum so any primary copper at Bonya can potentially be extracted at minimal additional cost.” “In the event that follow up drilling leads to the definition of mineral resource estimates, there is potential to add materially to both the life and financial outcomes at the Company’s Molyhil project”

Click here to read the full announcement 

critical metals stock outlook report

Learn to profit from critical metals this year
We found stocks, market data, and important news and compiled it for you in a free report!


Get the latest Australia Resource stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Resource Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Resource

Related posts

Investing in the Rare Earth Elements Market
Thor Mining Confirms Tungsten Mineralization at Samarkand
Thor Releases Maiden Copper Resource Estimate for Bonya
Arafura Resources Signs NdPr Offtake MOU with JingCi

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *