Big News Roundup: Western Copper and Gold Increases Casino Resource, Brixton Metals Reveals Drill Results at Hog Heaven, Nextleaf Solutions Granted 40th Patent, Amex Drills Bonanza-Grade Hole at Perron, RAMM Pharma Receives Approval for Epifractán In Peru

In resource news this week, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE AMERICAN:WRN) announced the company had significantly increased the size of the resource at the company’s wholly-owned Casino copper-gold project. The increased resource estimate at Casino now includes approximately 6.6 million ounces of inferred gold in the measured and indicated categories in addition to 3.3 billion pounds of copper in the measured and indicated categories.

Cannabis

In the cannabis industry, RAMM Pharma proudly announced it had received approval from Peru’s Ministry of Health to sell Epifractán™ 2 percent in pharmacies throughout the country. Epifractán™ is an oral solution that delivers a pharmaceutical formulation of highly-purified, plant-derived cannabidiol, formulated and manufactured at RAMM Pharma’s state-of-the-art GMP certified facility.

