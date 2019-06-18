Western Uranium and Vanadium: Near-term Uranium and Vanadium Producer

Western Uranium and Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC,OCTQX:WSTRF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Western Uranium and Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC,OCTQX:WSTRF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Western Uranium and Vanadium Corp is a near-term producer of both vanadium and uranium with six uranium-vanadium properties located in Colorado and Utah. The company is in development of a production-scale patent-protected ablation technology which is capable of reducing the amount of input material to between 10 and 20 percent of its original mass while maintaining 85 to 95 percent of the mineralization. Western Uranium and Vanadium’s ablation technology has garnered attention from those in the mining sector looking to reduce the cost of processing uranium and vanadium from sandstone deposits. The technology has the potential to remove 90 percent of downstream processing and transportation costs.

The company has collected a portfolio of resource projects containing a group of permitted and developed mines that are expected to be low in capital expenditure and operational expenses. Western Uranium and Vanadium’s primary focus is the Sunday Mine Complex in Colorado. The property is home to five fully-developed and permitted vanadium-uranium mines all of which the company are aiming to bring back into production.

Western Uranium and Vanadium’s company highlights include the following:

Near-term producer of uranium and vanadium.

Patent-pending ablation technology significantly reduces the costs of processing vanadium and uranium in sandstone-hosted deposits.

Intends to license out ablation technology to other mining companies.

Six low CAPEX and OPEX uranium and vanadium projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions in the western US.

Sunday mine complex to be brought into production in the near term.

2015 resource outlines a measured and indicated resource of 203,170 tons containing 1 million pounds of U3O8 grading 0.25 percent U3O8 and 6.04 million pounds of vanadium grading 1.49 percent vanadium.

Five additional properties that can be quickly brought into production.

Western Uranium and Vanadium President and CEO was the founder of Energy Fuels and holds 18 percent of the company’s shares.

