American Battery Metals to Trade on OTC

American Battery Metals has announced that its common shares now trade on the OTCQB









American Battery Metals (CSE:ABC,OTC:FDVXF) has announced that its common shares now trade on the OTCQB, a US interdealer quotation system, using the symbol FDVXF.

As quoted from the press release:

The company’s common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under its trading symbol “ABC”. Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented “trading of the company’s common shares on the OTCQB market makes it accessible to an even broader range of investors, aligning with the company’s goal of increasing the liquidity and convenience of trading its common shares within the US.”

Click here to read the full announcement