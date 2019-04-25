Vanadium

Investing News

American Battery Metals to Trade on OTC

- April 25th, 2019

American Battery Metals has announced that its common shares now trade on the OTCQB

American Battery Metals (CSE:ABC,OTC:FDVXF) has announced that its common shares now trade on the OTCQB, a US interdealer quotation system, using the symbol FDVXF.

As quoted from the press release:

The company’s common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under its trading symbol “ABC”.

Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented “trading of the company’s common shares on the OTCQB market makes it accessible to an even broader range of investors, aligning with the company’s goal of increasing the liquidity and convenience of trading its common shares within the US.”

Click here to read the full announcement 

industrial metals market report

Profit from industrial metals stocks in 2019
Get free stocks, market data and more


Related posts

American Battery Metals Schedules Geophysical Survey
American Battery Metals Updates Exploration Program
Bitcoin Dips to 2018 Low
Does Over-the-Counter Bitcoin Trading Impact its Price?

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *