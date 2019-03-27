Vanadium

Investing News

American Battery Metals Schedules Geophysical Survey

- March 27th, 2019

American Battery Metals has finalized the details for the geophysical survey as part of the exploration program announced on March 13, 2019.

American Battery Metals (CSE:ABC) has finalized the details for the geophysical survey as part of the exploration program announced on March 13, 2019.

As quoted from the press release:

The radon survey on the company’s Temple Mountain property in Utah is scheduled to commence on April 15, 2019 and is expected to be concluded within 10 days.

Radon GeoDome Electret Survey

The charged electrec domes are surveyed and placed in particular grids to identify the sub surface uranium and vanadium bearing paleochannels by absorbing the radon gas and depleting the set charged domes when crossing these channels. The survey will utilize electrets manufactured by Radelec Inc., a leader in the field of radon detection with over 25-years of manufacturing experience, and a proprietary application developed byGeoXplor Corp. for mineral exploration. Matthew J. Rhoades, CPG, RG, who is a consultant to the company and is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has approved the contents of this news release.

Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented “We are exited to rapidly unfold our exploration program and provide much anticipated newsflow to our shareholders.”

Click here to read the full announcement 

industrial metals market report

Profit from industrial metals stocks in 2019
Get free stocks, market data and more


Related posts

Gold Resource Corporation Declares March Monthly Dividend
Gold Resource Corporation Eyes Isabella Pearl Open Pit Expansion and Additional Pit Discovery at Scarlet and Civit Cat North West Targets
Gold Resource Corporation Commences Gold Processing at Isabella Pearl
5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Moderate Gains for the Index

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *