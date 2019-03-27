American Battery Metals Schedules Geophysical Survey

American Battery Metals has finalized the details for the geophysical survey as part of the exploration program announced on March 13, 2019.









American Battery Metals (CSE:ABC) has finalized the details for the geophysical survey as part of the exploration program announced on March 13, 2019.

As quoted from the press release:

The radon survey on the company’s Temple Mountain property in Utah is scheduled to commence on April 15, 2019 and is expected to be concluded within 10 days. Radon GeoDome Electret Survey The charged electrec domes are surveyed and placed in particular grids to identify the sub surface uranium and vanadium bearing paleochannels by absorbing the radon gas and depleting the set charged domes when crossing these channels. The survey will utilize electrets manufactured by Radelec Inc., a leader in the field of radon detection with over 25-years of manufacturing experience, and a proprietary application developed byGeoXplor Corp. for mineral exploration. Matthew J. Rhoades, CPG, RG, who is a consultant to the company and is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has approved the contents of this news release. Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented “We are exited to rapidly unfold our exploration program and provide much anticipated newsflow to our shareholders.”

