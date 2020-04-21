Manganese X Provides Update on Battery Initiatives

Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN, FSE: 9SC2, OTC Pink: SNCGF) provided an update on various projects, accomplishments and goals.









Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (“Manganese X” or the “Company”) is pleased to present an update on various projects, accomplishments and goals. Please note that even though things have literally slowed down to a standstill due to the COIVID-19 pandemic we are working at progressing on a number of initiatives. We are very encouraged and look forward to advancing the following projects listed below:

Kemetco Research Inc:

On February27, 2020 Kemetco Research Inc (“Kemetco”) reported that they achieved MnSO4 (EV compliant) purity of >99.95% with low contamination factors in the final manganese sulfate product, The high purity levels achieved along with the low contamination levels attained has met the specs required by the EV and back up storage industries. We have just received notification from Kemetco that they are presently in the process development and will now be focusing on upgrading the flowsheet development to combine the steps identified into a complete process that is efficient, and cost effective. In the meanwhile the Company will be sending out to various Companies the finished MnSO4 product to be evaluated as a pre-cursor for EV batteries and back up storage units.We are accelerating our efforts in this regard. Martin Kepman, Chief Executive Officer of Manganese X, stated: “We are very pleased to be working and progressing on these specific projects despite the global tumult caused by the covid crisis. We believe this crisis will fuel technological advancement and Manganese X wants to share in this evolution by promoting greener and relevant manganese based solutions.”

Disruptive Battery Corp.

Our standalone subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp., created for the purposes of accelerating a manganese thesis as it relates to fuel, cells is pleased to announce that it is continuing discussions with a Quebec entity to participate in assisting to develop and supply battery grade manganese materials for the North American lithium-ion battery (lib) market. The Quebec entity seeks to establish a national supply chain for cathode materials from the mine to the battery. To do so, they will develop partnerships with various battery themed companies and Manganese X has been selected to participate in the development and supply of lithium-ion batteries. Further updates will follow.

In addition Disruptive Battery Corp is also in preliminary discussions with a Canadian based battery Company nearing third generation completion while utilizing manganese as its thesis and is looking to disrupt the multi billion dollar industrial battery segment. Disruptive Battery Corp is presently performing its due diligence and intends to bring in a third party expert for evaluation. This is a high value opportunity for the company and we remain optimistic at creating shareholder value

Battery Hill Property Mn Woodstock New Brunswick Property

The Company has sent out tenders to update our NI-43-101Technical Report. We anticipate a drill program in the fall, depending on market conditions, to upgrade the mineralization to the inferred resource status in support of a future planned preliminary economic assessment (PEA).

Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) Graphite Property

The board of directors unanimously approved a dividend spinout of a NewCo. from the LAB property to be traded on the TSX Venture Exchange in either September or October , depending on market conditions .The dividend will consist of, for every eight Manganese X shares owned by a shareholder one NewCo. share will issued to the Manganese X shareholder .More updates to follow.

The preparation of the technical information in this news release of Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) Graphite Property and update of the Kemetco Research Inc. metallurgical project has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, P. Geo. Roger Dahn is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Manganese’s X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganes .at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company’s filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

Source