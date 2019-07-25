Element 25 Updates Manganese Drill Program

Element 25 is pleased to advise that assays have been received for a drilling programme which was completed in the June Quarter to target channel manganese within a well defined paleochannel system located within the Company’s exploration tenure footprint at the 100 percent owned Butcherbird project.

The programme was partly funded by the Western Australian State Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) and was targeting alluvial accumulations of high grade manganese mineralisation within the channel system that has previously been identified via a regional gravity survey1.

The program comprised 16 aircore drill holes drilled across 3 traverses

across an interpreted paleochannel system. The target area was

defined based on the results of a detailed, ground based gravity survey

conducted in 2018 covering approximately a 10 kilometre x 5 kilometre area directly west of the M52/1074 Mining Lease application.