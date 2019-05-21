International Engineering Firm Appointment for Kachi

International engineering firm, Hatch, appointed to provide engineering and design services for Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project, Argentina.

Hatch has substantial lithium sector experience, including South American brine projects and is familiar with direct extraction processes and Lake partner Lilac Solutions’ ion exchange technology.

Lake is examining the project’s technical and economic viability, including potential for significant cost reductions and superior recoveries based on direct extraction compared to evaporation ponds as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) underway at Kachi.

The Kachi project is ranked amongst the top 10 global lithium brine resources1, with a Phase 1 Engineering Study2 showing the potential for production costs to be in the lowest cost quartile, with high recoveries (85-90%) and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 25,000 mg/L lithium.

Currently in discussions with parties regarding production development funding for Kachi.

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) announced today that international engineering company, Hatch Pty. Ltd. (Hatch), has been engaged to provide engineering and design services for Lake’s flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. This will give the Company’s 100% owned flagship project a further boost as it targets rapid, low-cost lithium production with minimal environmental impact.

Lake is currently undertaking a pre-feasibility study (PFS) at the Kachi project including reviewing and assessing the project’s technical and economic viability, including both conventional processing and direct extraction methods, project engineering design, product specifications, optimisation of recovery, and operating and capital costs. Hatch will provide input into this process.

Significant cost reductions (projected to be within the lowest quartile cash costs) and superior recoveries are expected to be demonstrated on site for the direct extraction process offered by Lake’s partner, U.S.-based Lilac Solutions, compared to traditional evaporation ponds used in South American brine projects.

As part of the project’s development, design and engineering work has commenced on a pilot plant to be built on-site to further assess Lilac’s ion exchange technology (refer ASX announcement 7 May 2019). The design and engineering phase is expected to take three months, followed by an estimated three months of construction, with planned delivery of the plant and commissioning in late 2019.

Lake is currently in discussions with a number of parties regarding production development funding for the Kachi project that will assist with financing the definitive feasibility study that is likely to follow from the PFS.