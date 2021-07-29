Galan Lithium’s Quarterly Activities Report JUNE 2021
The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (“Galan” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the commencement of foundation feasibility works and the completion of proof-of-concept laboratory testing for its low carbon footprint brine evaporation process at its flagship Hombre Muerto West Project located in the South American Lithium Triangle in Catamarca, Argentina.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Foundation works begin to accelerate the commencement of Feasibility Studiesat Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project
- SRK Consulting (Australia) to commence resource to reserve works
- WSP Group appointed to support hydrogeological model at HMW – team includes ex SQM hydrogeologist
- Proof of concept laboratory test of HMW Project’s Lithium Carbonate Equivalent(LCE) achieves 99.88% of purity (min requirement of battery grade quality is>99.5% LCE)
- Further Greenbushes South field work completed – two extra licences granted• Option to purchase key tenement executed• Galan donates five (5) ventilators to the local health authorities in Catamarca, Argentina
- Company continues to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in Argentina, Chile andAustralia with employee’s health and safety our number one priority
- Imminent commencement of scoping study for Candelas Project also located inthe Hombre Muerto West salt flat
- Cash on hand at end of quarter was $15.5m ($14.9m – 31 March 2021)