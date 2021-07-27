Experts Appointed to Determine Lithium Concentrations at Bitterwasser

Appointment of Hydrological Specialist to determine concentrations of lithium and boron in the subsurface groundwater









Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7) (Arcadia or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has commenced with exploration at its 50% owned associate Brines Mining and Exploration Namibia (Pty) Ltd (BME).

The Company can commence with operations despite Covid-19 restrictions prevalent in Namibia because the mining and exploration sector in the country has been declared an essential service.

BME has appointed Professor Jaco Nel as hydrological specialist to conduct a down-the-hole logging, sampling and water quality analyses at BME’s 3,438Km2 Bitterwasser Lithium-in-Brines project. The objective of the study is to determine the concentrations of Lithium and Boron in the subsurface groundwater for potential further exploration. The work that will be undertaken includes Down-the-Hole electrical conductivity and temperature surveys to determine the vertical distribution of total dissolved solids, collect representative samples from areas with high and low total dissolved salts and to submit samples for lithium and boron analysis. An indication that brines contain lithium of any grade will be considered significant and sufficient to continue with exploration and the drilling of test wells to determine the extent of possible mineralisation.

