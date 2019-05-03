Delrey Metals: Blue-Sky Vanadium Discovery Potential in Canada

Delrey Metals Corp. (CSE:DLRY, FWB:1OZ, OTC:DLRYF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Delrey Metals is a mineral exploration company currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of energy metals projects, including five vanadium properties located in Canada. Delrey Metals currently owns an 80 percent interest in the company’s flagship Four Corners vanadium-iron-titanium project in Newfoundland and Labrador, which is one of Canada’s most well-regarded mining jurisdictions. The province’s friendly mining legislation and straightforward permitting process has enabled resource companies to comfortably navigate the space.

Delrey Metals has formed a joint venture partnership with Triple Nine Resources Ltd. in order to gain access to Triple Nine Resources COO Vic French, who has been working on the exploration and development of the Four Corners project for over 10 years, developing a depth of industry connections in the process. In addition to its Four Corners property, Delrey Metals has also acquired four vanadium properties along the coast of British Columbia: Blackie, Peneece, Porcher and Star. Each property is strategically located near major shipping routes, which could help in affordably delivering a finished product in the future.

Delrey Metals’ company highlights include the following:

Strong drill defined vanadium mineralization at the Keating Hill Zone, with a potential strike length in excess of 4.5 kilometers, as well as four other vanadium mineralized zones on the Project which have never been drill tested.

Independent interpretation and modeling by SJ Geophysics demonstrates that five target zones on the Project could host a potentially substantial mineralized zone

Work in 2012 by global firm SRK Consulting (US) Inc. (“ SRK ”) noted a highly favorable hillside mining architecture exists on the project.

”) noted a highly favorable hillside mining architecture exists on the project. SRK report notes positive vanadium recoveries of 90 percent from preliminary metallurgical tests.

The Burgeo Highway provides access to an ice-free deepwater port within 40 kilometers of the Project, as well as a commercial airport and industrial service centre at Stephenville, Newfoundland, which could act as a potential brownfield site for primary and secondary processing.

Low exploration and development costs with no need for helicopter or camp support, and an additional rebate of up to 50 percent of exploration expenditures from the Newfoundland and Labrador government under the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

Newfoundland and Labrador consistently rated as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world by the Fraser Institute.

Excellent community relations with strong support for the development of the Project.

Drilling planned for 2019 to add to the currently defined vanadium mineralization at Keating Hill as well as test four other large targets zones on the Project.

