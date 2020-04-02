American Battery Metals Corporation Hires Principal Chemical Engineer, Formerly at Tesla

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) announced the hiring of August Meng, formerly of Tesla, as its Principal Chemical Engineer.









American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the “Company”), an American-owned advanced extraction and lithium-ion battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, today announced the hiring of August Meng, formerly of Tesla, as its Principal Chemical Engineer.

August Meng has the extremely desirable skillset of being both a talented chemical engineer and a skilled bench chemist. He has a PhD in Chemical Engineering and specializes in the ground-up design and development of thermochemical conversion based systems throughout the renewable energy and lithium-ion battery industries. He is a recent former Staff Chemical Engineer at Tesla, where he was a lead subject expert in the battery cell materials and engineering R&D team and also played a key role in the design and construction of systems at the Gigafactory battery manufacturing facility. Prior to working for Tesla, he was an advanced chemical engineer at Southern Research, a renewable energy research institute located in Durham, North Carolina.

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Melsert, commented, “I first met August back in 2013 when we were both working at Southern Research, and it was immediately apparent that our skillsets are very complementary. We worked together closely on several projects including the design and synthesis of selective sorbents for the extraction of aqueous lithium from brines, the design and development of a grid-scale high-temperature (~800C) thermochemical energy storage system, the development of a system for solid-state power generation from geothermal resources, the gasification of biomass and coal feedstocks for power generation and the synthesis of high-value chemicals, and the hydrothermal liquefaction of biomass feedstocks. Afterwards, once I joined Tesla and started hiring a team, August was the first person I called and was fortunately able to bring him on and he played a key role in every one of our efforts. I am extremely excited that, for the third time, we are now able to continue to work together in developing and bringing to market these first-of-kind systems throughout the lithium-ion battery and renewable energy industries. I have no doubts that August will be immediately making substantial contributions to both our battery recycling pilot plant efforts and our primary metal extraction development work.”

“I am extremely excited to be joining the American Battery Metals Corporation team, the work they are doing is very well aligned with my interests and passions,” said Meng. He continued, “When Ryan and I were working together at Southern Research he had submitted a proposal to the US DOE for funding to build a new type of system that could produce electricity with no emission of any greenhouse gases through use of a hybrid catalyst-sorbent reactor. He had already left Southern Research and started at Tesla when we heard back from the DOE that his proposal had won and was being awarded funding. Even working on different sides of the country, I was able to work with him to get up to speed on the project very quickly and take over the lead development role to ensure the project was successful. It is very rare to be able to work so complementary with someone, and I’m looking forward to all the work we have ahead of us.”

August earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering in 2013 from North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, his M.E. in Pulp and Paper Engineering in 2009 from Nanjing Forestry University, Nanjing, China, and his B.E. Chemical Engineering in 2006 from Nanjing Forestry University, Nanjing, China. Additionally, Dr. Meng has authored more than 14 scholarly articles in top ranked research journals and presented these works at 12 major conferences in his field. His work has been cited more than 500 times in prominent journals in the renewable energy, materials science, chemical engineering and chemistry fields and has also been covered widely in media, industry and U.S. government sources, including Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Tradr, Electrek, CNBC, and the US DOE Offices.

