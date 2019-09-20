American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at the 2019 C3 U.S.-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit

American Battery Metals Corporation announces participation at the 2019 C3 U.S.-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit at the Union League Club on Monday, September 23.









American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the “Company”), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, is pleased to announce its participation at the 2019 C3 U.S.-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit at the Union League Club on Monday, September 23.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.c3summit2019.com/home

The mission of C3 Summit (see http://www.c3summitllc.com) is to ensure that both U.S. and Arab businesses grow and prosper by providing unique and valuable partnership opportunities. By creating a global forum for both the U.S. and the Arab world to explore public/private partnerships that foster human capital growth and employment generation, C3 Summit will encourage each region to open new opportunities to enhance the welfare of continued collaboration.

C3’s first U.S.-Arab Summit in 2012 featured President Bill Clinton as keynote speaker. With 35 countries participating, including 10 Arab Nations, C3 generated major press coverage around the world and established itself as a global event. Since then, C3 Summit has produced over 13 Summits, both in the U.S. and Arab region.

All C3 Summits have sold out weeks before each event. With 500+ registered attendees, 30 exhibitors in the American Business Pavilion and 15 Arab nations represented among the 40+ countries attending, C3 has become a recognized leader in bringing together leaders and decision-makers that impact relations and progress between the U.S. and the Middle East.

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

