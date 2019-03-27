A.I.S. Resources Negotiates Manganese Resource in Northern Peru

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV:AIS, OTCQB:AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) is pleased to announce that consistent with its strategy to acquire battery material projects, it has sourced a deposit of manganese with high concentration.









A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV:AIS, OTCQB:AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) is pleased to announce that consistent with its strategy to acquire battery material projects, it has sourced a deposit of manganese with high concentration. A Letter of Intent has been exchanged with the resource owner and negotiations are proceeding to secure an extraction agreement based on a royalty payment. Legal due diligence has been completed.

Phil Thomas, CEO and Director of Exploration visited Peru recently and was able to inspect a number of manganese properties in the south and north of Peru. This project is located approximately 300km north of Trujillo in the north, where the Salaverry Port will be used for shipping.

Phil Thomas CEO said that, “We are delighted to find a high grade manganese property that has excellent mine road access, good power and water supply, and sealed roads just 3km from the project. The very pro-mining community is 5km from the mine. The project currently has a mining permit for 350 tonnes per day but in the near future we will apply for permits to increase this tonnage. Five grab samples were taken from the three main bodies and we expect the ICP analysis to be available in the next few days from Alex Stewart in Lima, Peru.”

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the Company as he is Chief Executive Officer and a shareholder.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company’s current activities are focused on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

