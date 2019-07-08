A.I.S. Resources: A Low-Cost Producer of Battery Materials in South America

A.I.S. Resources (TSXV:AIS,OTCQB:AISSF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









A.I.S. Resources is on its way to becoming a high-quality producer of raw battery materials, including lithium and manganese. The company has assembled a team of highly experienced and qualified professionals each with a track record of success in resource exploration and capital markets. The company is currently focused on trading manganese from its projects in Peru in order to continue to fund and develop additional mining operations.

A.I.S. Resources also owns the Guayatayoc Salar lithium brine project in northern Argentina, where it is navigating the permitting process. The Guayatayoc and Guayatayoc III properties were sampled in 2017, returning values between 270 ppm and 900 ppm lithium in ponds, with measurements ranging between 100 ppm lithium and 120 ppm lithium in the brine. A.I.S. Resources has completed one drill hole at the Guayatayoc mine and hopes to receive its drill permits for Guayatayoc III in the near future.

A.I.S. Resources’ company highlights include the following:

A.I.S. Resources has dual strategies to achieve near term revenues through manganese trading and operating its own mines.

A.I.S. Resources commenced manganese sales in June 2019.

The company is in advanced stages of due diligence on its targeted manganese properties in Peru. Once a decision is made, an option, purchase or JV agreement will be executed.

The San Jorge mine is permitted to produce 350 tonnes per day and contains an estimated 500,000 tonnes of ore available for immediate mining.

The San Jorge mine manganese ore has been assayed at 45.7% Mn, with negligible iron and low silica impurities.

The company is in the advanced exploration stages on its lithium properties in Argentina having completed geophysics, baseline environmental studies.

High values of lithium have been recovered from brine at the Guayatayoc and adjacent Guayatayoc III properties.

A four-hole drill program is expected to commence in the near term at the Guayatayoc III property.

A 22kg sample of lithium carbonate has been produced from the Guayatayoc brines using fractional crystallization and ion exchange.

A.I.S. Resources’ senior management is highly-skilled in exploration, geochemistry, lithium production techniques and have more than 17 years’ experience working in Argentina.

