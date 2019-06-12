Primary Energy Metals Announces Oversubscription and Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Primary Energy Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIM FSE: 1WZ:GR OTC: PEMTF) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement…









Primary Energy Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIM,FSE:1WZ:GR,OTC:PEMTF) (“Primary”or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement representing 15,160,330 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.075 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,137,024.95. Each “Unit” consists of one common share and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant is exercisable at a price $0.15 for a period of twenty-four months.

No finders’ fees or commissions were payable in connection with completion of this placement.

About Primary Energy Metals Inc.

Primary Energy Metals Inc. is a junior listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ Joel Shacker, CEO and President

Telephone: +1 778-735-1000 E-mail: info@primaryenergymetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co- operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may.

