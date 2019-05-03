Canada Cobalt Appoints New Director

Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the “Company” or “Canada Cobalt”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc T. Bamber to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.









Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the “Company” or “Canada Cobalt”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc T. Bamber to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Bamber, based in London, England, has nearly two decades of successful deal-making experience in the capital markets, with a primary focus on the resource sector, and will use his international connections to help spearhead an aggressive corporate development strategy pertaining to Canada Cobalt’s proprietary Re-2OX Process (refer to April 30, 2019, news release).

“Given the latest results, Dr. Molnar and SGS Lakefield have taken Re-2OX to an exciting new level that opens new doors of opportunity for Canada Cobalt and its shareholders, not only in Northern Ontario but on a global scale,” stated Bamber. “I look forward to playing an important role in leveraging this technology into much more of a key value-driver for Canada Cobalt among a series of positive catalysts for the company.”

Mr. Bamber was a core member of an award-winning special situations fund for 7 years, vetting and executing investments in hundreds of resource, tech, media and food companies.

About Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Cobalt is focused on immediate and longer-term value drivers at its past producing Castle mine and adjoining land package in the historic Northern Ontario Silver-Cobalt district, Canada’s cobalt heartland since the start of the electric vehicle revolution. The Canada Cobalt “advantage” includes underground access at Castle, an innovative tailings program with a plan to recover silver, gold and cobalt, a recently installed pilot plant to produce gravity concentrates on site, a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX, and exciting exploration discovery potential at Castle East.

“Frank J. Basa”

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

For further information: Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO, 1-819-797-4144; or Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications, waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com, 1-416-710-2410

Click here to connect with Canada Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW) for an Investor Presentation.