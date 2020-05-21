Blackstone Minerals Announces Impact of Covid-10 Restrictions on the Company’s General Meeting

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) released a letter to its shareholders regarding its General Meeting on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020 at 10:00am (AWST).



Dear Shareholders,

The shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held in Perth on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020 at 10:00am (AWST) (Meeting). However, in light of the status of the evolving COVID-19 situation and Government restrictions on public gatherings in place at the time of the Meeting, the Directors have made a decision prior to the Meeting that Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Accordingly, the Directors strongly encourage all shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form prior to the Meeting.

The Australian government is implementing a wide range of measures to contain or delay the spread of COVID-19. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company’s website at www.blackstoneminerals.com.au and the ASX Company’s Announcement Platform at asx.com.au (ASX: BSX).

Shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting by:

(a) voting their Shares prior to the Meeting by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice of Meeting sent to all shareholders dated 30 April 2020 by no later than 5:00pm on 31st May 2020;

(b) submitting questions in advance of the meeting by emailing the questions to jamie@blackstoneminerals.com.au by no later than Tuesday 26 May 2020; and/or

(c) attending an online meeting. Please see link to register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u4ZUJyo2TZmvdin_DAVR_Q