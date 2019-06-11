21C Metals Amends Warrant Terms

Cobalt

21C Metals Inc. (formerly Declan Cobalt Inc.) (CSE:BULL,FSE:DCR1,OTCQB:DCNNF) (“21C Metals” or the “Company”) announces that it will be amending the terms of 5,641,000 common share purchase warrants.

21C Metals Inc. (formerly Declan Cobalt Inc.) (CSE:BULL,FSE:DCR1,OTCQB:DCNNF) (“21C Metals” or the “Company”) announces that it will be amending the terms of 5,641,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant”) previously issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement that closed on July 31, 2018. The Warrants were originally exercisable by the holder at a price of $0.45 per common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) for a period of one year from the date of issuance. The exercise price of the Warrants will be amended to $0.30 effective June 12, 2019, with all other terms remaining the same.

Following the amendment of the term of the Warrants, each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an issue price of $0.30 per Share on or before July 31, 2019.

For additional information please contact:

21C Metals Inc.
Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO
T: (604) 639-4455

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

