Sipa Secures New Belt-Scale MVT Zinc Exploration Project in WA’s Canning Basin

Sipa Resources (SRI:ASX) has announced a significant addition to its exploration portfolio following an internally-generated exploration initiative targeting the Mississippi Valley Type zinc and lead potential of the Canning Basin of north-western Western Australia.

As highlighted in the press release:

Major new MVT zinc-lead exploration project named “Barbwire Terrace” generated and secured by Sipa in WA’s Canning Basin, comprising a 3,824km2 tenement portfolio located 150km south-west of Fitzroy Crossing.

Historical drilling in the 1990’s at the project confirmed zinc and lead anomalism over a strike length of more than 50km within the targeted carbonate host sequences.

Most of the tenements are located ~120km south-west of the Lennard Shelf, one of the world’s premier MVT zinc-lead provinces with a known zinc-lead endowment of >200Mt and historical mines such as Cadjebut and Pillara operated by BHP and others in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Sipa’s strategy to discover more Lennard Shelf-type carbonate orebodies stems from the very pure deposit metallurgy, which produced clean, high grade concentrates which are in high demand worldwide.

The style and extent of mineralization identified by previous explorers provides strong evidence that similar mineralizing processes that formed the Lennard Shelf deposits have been active on the Barbwire terrace.

The project provides Sipa with 100 percent ownership of a belt-scale zinc opportunity at a time when zinc projects are scarce and zinc prices are on an upward trend.

