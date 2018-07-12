New Century Resources has released an update on works at its Century zinc mine in Queensland.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

New Century Releases Update, First Production August 2018



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:New Century Releases Update, First Production August 2018URL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/base-metals-investing/zinc-investing/new-century-releases-update-first-production-august-2018/ Send Cancel

New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) has released an update on works at its Century zinc mine in Queensland.

According to the company is has now completed the commissioning of the slurry concentrate pipeline at the facility as it moves towards first production.

As highlighted in the press release:

Commissioning of the entire 304km Concentrate Slurry Pipeline complete

Pipeline now filled & fully pressurized in readiness to receive first concentrate

Pipeline commissioning process included: Hydrostatic testing, running of two cleaning pigs through entire length of the pipeline from the Century Mine site at Lawn Hill to the Port Facility at Karumba; and commissioning and operational ramp up of all three Wirth Pumps used to transport slurry concentrate along the pipeline.

Commissioning process remains on track to enable first production in August 2018

Click here to read the full New Century (ASX:NCZ) press release.