New Century: First Zinc Shipment Underway

New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) has announced the initiation of zinc concentrate loading on the MV Wunma and export from the restarted Century operations in Queensland, Australia.

As highlighted in the press release:

Successful loading of zinc concentrate at Karumba Port onto the MV Wunma

First shipment will consist of 10,000t zinc concentrate, delivered on schedule and within contract specifications to one of the largest smelters in China

Attractive commercial terms achieved for the first shipment, including zero penalty for lead and only an immaterial penalty for silica

First shipment of 10,000t has allowed the Company to complete another forward sale of 10,000t of zinc concentrate, generating a further AU$15.3M in revenue

Strong demand for current commissioning concentrate production via further sales, bids received from existing offtake partners & interest from other producers

First shipment represents a major milestone for the Company just 15 months after listing New Century Resources on the ASX

