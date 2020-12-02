Jaeger Resources Corp. Announces Data Exchange

Jaeger Resources Corp. (TSXV:JAEG) is pleased to announce that through a Memorandum of Understanding with Trevali Mining Corp. certain data will be shared regarding Jaeger’s Taylor Brook Property and Trevali’s Stratmat Property.









Jaeger Resources Corp. ( “Jaeger”) (TSXV:JAEG) is pleased to announce that through a Memorandum of Understanding with Trevali Mining Corp. certain data will be shared regarding Jaeger’s Taylor Brook Property and Trevali’s Stratmat Property.

The Taylor Brook Deposit model has some similarities to that of Stratmat’s Boundary Deposit. The Boundary Deposit was mined from 1989 to 1993 as both open pit and underground operations. The VLF signature of the Boundary Deposit appears to be similar to that of the Taylor Brook Deposit. In addition to this, the Stratmat “Shear Zone” is continuous onto the Taylor Brook Property and there are many similar geophysical anomalies that warrant further investigation. Owing to similarities in geology, structures, and geophysical signatures, data co-operation is mutually beneficial.

The Bathurst Mining Camp is not so much a single zinc-lead-silver-copper deposit but a region with multiple potential deposits staggered along local and regional prospective horizons.

About Jaeger Resources Corp.

Jaeger Resources Corp. is a Junior Canadian Exploration company focused on evaluating high potential, undervalued mineral properties for acquisition, which can be developed to give investors an attractive return on investment. Jaeger has entered into an agreement with Stratabound Minerals Corp. to explore and develop the Taylor Brook zinc – lead – copper – silver deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

