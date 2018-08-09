Australia

Investing News

Century Zinc Mine Commences Operations

- August 9th, 2018

Total refurbishment and commissioning costs for the Century restart were in line with estimates in the restart feasibility study.

Base metal development company New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) has announced the commencement of operations at the Century zinc mine in Queensland, Australia, with the initiation of hydraulic mining operations at the site.

According to the Wednesday (August 8) release, total refurbishment and commissioning costs for the Century restart were in line with estimates in the restart feasibility study. The company will release a further monthly development update at the end of August which will provide a more detailed report of the restart activities.

New Century Managing Director Patrick Walta said:

“It is a fantastic achievement by the New Century team and our business partners to deliver the restart of operations at Century both on time and budget. We are now focused on the next phase of Century development, ramping up operations to become one of the world’s top zinc producers.”

Click here to read the full New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) press release.

zinc stock market report

Zinc Prices Have Hit a Decade High
See why zinc prices might rally in 2018 in our free report


Related posts

Copper Mountain Announces Q2 2018 Financial Results
Big News Roundup: Inner Spirit Holdings Closes IPO, Commences Trading on the CSE; Khiron Expands Medical Cannabis Cultivation Capacity and Advances Towards Commercialization; Phivida Signs Major Exclusive National Agreement
New Century on Track for August Production
Red River Resources Reports Record Production at West 45

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *