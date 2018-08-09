Century Zinc Mine Commences Operations

Total refurbishment and commissioning costs for the Century restart were in line with estimates in the restart feasibility study.









Base metal development company New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) has announced the commencement of operations at the Century zinc mine in Queensland, Australia, with the initiation of hydraulic mining operations at the site.

According to the Wednesday (August 8) release, total refurbishment and commissioning costs for the Century restart were in line with estimates in the restart feasibility study. The company will release a further monthly development update at the end of August which will provide a more detailed report of the restart activities.

New Century Managing Director Patrick Walta said:

“It is a fantastic achievement by the New Century team and our business partners to deliver the restart of operations at Century both on time and budget. We are now focused on the next phase of Century development, ramping up operations to become one of the world’s top zinc producers.”

Click here to read the full New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) press release.