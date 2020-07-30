King Cobra Discovery Extended At Depth – 47m at 1 Percent Nickel From 65m

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) is pleased to announce it has extended the KCZ at depth within the Ban Phuc DSS with significant down-dip extension results.









Blackstone has extended the King Cobra discovery zone (KCZ) at depth with the following significant down-dip extension results: BP20-27 74.8m @ 0.83% Ni, 0.12% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.19g/t PGE 1 from 61.5m incl. 16.25m @ 1.31% Ni, 0.17% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.30g/t PGE from 63.5m and 17.8m @ 1.06% Ni, 0.2% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.21g/t PGE from 116.5m and 3.5m @ 2.36% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.06% Co & 0.03g/t PGE from 156.5m incl. 0.7m @ 7.44% Ni, 0.59% Cu, 0.19% Co & 0.03g/t PGE from 159.3m



1 Platinum (Pt) + Palladium (Pd) + Gold (Au)

Additional new drill intersections from the KCZ and from the deeper Ban Duoi Zone (BDZ) include the following significant results; BP20-26 58.15m @ 0.92% Ni, 0.15% Cu, 0.02% Co 0.17g/t PGE from 58.2m incl. 46.8m @ 1.04% Ni, 0.18% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.19g/t PGE from 65.8m BP20-28 141m @ 0.46% Ni, 0.06% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.13g/t PGE from 20m incl. 18.1m @ 0.81% Ni, 0.12% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.23g/t PGE from 65.8m and 73.3m @ 0.72% Ni, 0.07% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.45g/t PGE from 227m (BDZ) incl. 27.65m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.16% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.85g/t PGE from 235m (BDZ) incl. 16.35m @ 1.33% Ni, 0.18% Cu, 0.02% Co & 1.01g/t PGE from 246m (BDZ)

Blackstone’s drill holes BP20-26, BP20-27 and BP20-28 are located within the centre of the KCZ where the Company continues to drill at depth;

The King Cobra discovery remains open down dip and along strike;

Blackstone continues with one diamond drill rig targeting down dip extensions of the KCZ and two diamond drill rigs testing massive sulfide vein (MSV) targets at Ban Chang;

Blackstone’s Scoping Study on downstream processing to produce nickel sulfate for the lithium-ion battery industry and a Ban Phuc maiden resource are on track for completion during Q3;

Blackstone Minerals’ Managing Director Scott Williamson commented:

“Drilling at our KCZ continues to deliver high-grade, shallow, disseminated nickel sulfide mineralisation. The broad intersections are proving up down-dip extensions to what looks like a very economic starter pit scenario at King Cobra.”

“We look forward to further shallow, high-grade results from King Cobra while we also continue to aggressively drill the exciting MSV targets such as Ban Chang to supplement the bulk tonnage opportunities from Ban Phuc and KCZ.”

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) is pleased to announce it has extended the KCZ at depth within the Ban Phuc DSS with significant down-dip extension results.

Blackstone’s maiden drill holes BP20-26, BP20-27, and BP20-28 intersected the following significant results:

BP20-26 58.15m @ 0.92% Ni, 0.15% Cu, 0.02% Co 0.17g/t PGE from 58.2m

incl. 46.8m @ 1.04% Ni, 0.18% Cu, 0.20% Co & 0.19g/t PGE from 65.8m

BP20-27 74.8m @ 0.83% Ni, 0.12% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.19g/t PGE from 61.5m

incl. 16.25m @ 1.31% Ni, 0.17% Cu, 0.02% Co 0.30g/t PGE from 63.5m

and 17.8m @ 1.06% Ni, 0.2% Cu, 0.02% Co 0.21g/t PGE from 116.5m

and 3.5m @ 2.36% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.06% Co 0.03g/t PGE from 156.5m

incl. 0.7m @ 7.44% Ni, 0.59% Cu, 0.19% Co & 0.03g/t PGE from 159.3m

BP20-28 141m @ 0.46% Ni, 0.06% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.13g/t PGE from 20m

incl. 18.1m @ 0.81% Ni, 0.12% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.23g/t PGE from 65.8m

and 73.3m @ 0.72% Ni, 0.07% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.45g/t PGE from 227m (BDZ)

incl. 27.65m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.16% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.85g/t PGE from 235m (BDZ)

incl. 16.35m @ 1.33% Ni, 0.18% Cu, 0.02% Co & 1.01g/t PGE from 246m (BDZ)

Blackstone’s drilling continues to intersect the KCZ over 200m of strike length and the discovery remains open down dip and along strike to the north-west and south-east. Blackstone has completed initial resource drilling at Ban Phuc and placed two rigs on standby, however it continues its aggressive exploration program with one diamond drill rig targeting the down dip extents of the KCZ and two diamond drill rigs testing MSV targets throughout the Ta Khoa Nickel-Cu-PGE project, initially at the Ban Chang prospect.

