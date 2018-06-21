Horizonte Releases Update on Araguaia Nickel Project

Horizonte Minerals has announced that it has completed the detailed aero survey covering the route of the power line into its Araguaia project and awarded contracts to cover the engineering design and permitting for the powerline and substation infrastructure required.











Horizonte is a nickel development company focused in Brazil which is developing the Araguaia nickel project as Brazil’s next ferronickel mine.

As highlighted in the press release:

Contracts awarded for Araguaia powerline to leading Brazilian consultants including: SM&A Servicos Eletricos responsible for the design engineering for the 230kV transmission line to provide electricity for all operations required for life of mine; Brandt Meio Ambiente to prepare the installation environmental permits; and Geoid Laser Mapping for the topographic aerial laser survey of the powerline route and detailed positioning of pylon locations;

Araguaia feasibility study remains on schedule for delivery mid-year.

CEO of Horizonte, Jeremy Martin said:

“Securing water and energy are key risks for any mining project. We announced earlier this year that we had secured the water abstraction permit for Araguaia’s full-scale ferronickel operation and now we’re advancing the energy infrastructure with the awards of contracts to experienced Brazilian powerline consultants. The 230kV transmission line is a significant part of the Araguaia project, so it’s an exciting time for the company to see this milestone progress, bringing us closer to the build-phase of the Araguaia project.”

