Completion of Codrus Minerals IPO

- June 23rd, 2021

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone”, “Company”) is pleased to advise that its spin-out company Codrus Minerals Limited (“CDR”) has been admitted to the Official List of the ASX on 21 June 2021 and official quotation of its shares on the ASX will commence at 12.30 pm AEST on Wednesday the 23rd of June 2021.

This follows the successful completion of its $8 million initial public offering (IPO) under a Prospectus (dated 5 May 2021). Shares issued were allotted on the 17th of June 2021 to shareholders and the consideration of 35,000,000 ordinary shares received by Blackstone as part of the spin-out.

Blackstone will hold 46% of the equity in Codrus (escrowed for 2 years). Authorised on by the Managing Director on behalf of the Board of Blackstone.

Source

