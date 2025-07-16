Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU) (“Zeus” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Dell as US Business Development & Strategy Advisor in relation to a range of US based initiatives to support the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project in Morocco.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Zeus appoints US Ambassador (Ret.) Christopher Dell as its US Business and Strategic Development Advisor.
  • Fundamental step in accelerating the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project and in attracting US investment and strategic partnerships.
  • Mr Dell has over 30 years of global experience in government and business. He served as the United States Ambassador to Angola (2001–2004), Zimbabwe (2004–2007) and Kosovo (2009–2012), and was Deputy to the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command.
  • Zeus aims to build on strong political, economic and military relationships between Morocco and the US and provide potential Antimony supply solutions into the future.

The Company considers Mr Dell’s appointment as a fundamental step in accelerating the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project and in attracting US investment and partnerships. Antimony is classified as a critical mineral by both the U.S. and EU and is essential for defence and advanced technologies.

With China dominating approximately half of global supply and recently imposing export curbs, Western industries are urgently seeking secure alternative sources. Mr Dell’s mission will be to leverage his international networks and expertise to assist in positioning Zeus as a prime new supplier and partner in the US.

Mr Dell has over 30 years of global experience in government and business. He served as the United States Ambassador to Angola (2001–2004), Zimbabwe (2004–2007) and Kosovo (2009–2012), and was Deputy to the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command. In these roles he managed complex political and economic initiatives in resource-rich regions. After his diplomatic career, Mr Dell joined Bechtel Corp. (America’s largest engineering and construction company), where he ultimately became head of Bechtel’s operations in Mozambique.

He was also Senior Advisor to Fieldstone Africa, a leading independent investment bank specializing in energy and infrastructure. This blend of diplomatic acumen and business development success – from securing major infrastructure contracts to advising private-sector investors – is expected to assist in driving Zeus’s expansion in North America.

The Board is confident that Mr. Dell’s leadership and network will accelerate US-facing opportunities and help forge new investment partnerships.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Zeus team,” said Mr. Alvin Tan, Executive Chairman of Zeus Resources. “His unparalleled experience in global markets and infrastructure development will be instrumental in opening doors to US capital and strategic partners. This appointment is a transformative step for Zeus, reinforcing our confidence in accelerating the Casablanca Antimony Project and our international growth strategy.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Zeus Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

