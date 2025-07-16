Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Download the PDF here.

Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America

Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities

ARR advances permitting at Cowboy State Mine

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced ARR advances permitting at Cowboy State Mine

Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Updated Scoping Study - Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Updated Scoping Study - Halleck Creek

American flag on side of a gray aircraft tail under blue sky.

Rare Earths Firm MP Materials to Get US$400 Million Defense Department Investment

The US Department of Defense (DoD) will become the largest shareholder in MP Materials (NYSE:MP) after agreeing to purchase US$400 million worth of preferred stock in the company.

MP Materials is known for owning and operating the only US rare earths mine.

The rare earths producer said the proceeds from the investment will fund the expansion of its processing capabilities at the Mountain Pass mine in California and support the construction of a second magnet manufacturing facility in the US.

Closeup of graphite minerals. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Mkango Gains 90 Percent on Spinout News

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Monday (June 30), Statistics Canada released its natural resource indicator report for the first quarter of 2025.

The data shows a 1.6 percent growth quarter-over-quarter in the real gross domestic product (GDP) of the sector during the three-month period, indicating that the sector outpaced the broader economy, which posted an increase of just 0.5 percent.

DY6 Metals

Thick zones of HM mineralisation observed across Douala HM Project

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial visual estimations from the reconnaissance exploration program at the Douala Basin HMS Project, Cameroon. Desktop studies incorporating detailed geological mapping, geophysics, and known mineral occurrences, were used to define initial, high priority targets for ground- truthing. The reconnaissance programme, which consisted of hand auger and channel sampling, was successful in identifying high estimated concentrations of heavy mineral (HM) mineralisation across all the six tenements that make up the project. Additionally, the Company’s consultants have observed the presence of natural rutile grains within panned concentrates.

Calculator and pen on scattered US dollar bills.

Critical Metals Secures US$120 Million Loan LOI for Tanbreez Rare Earths Project

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) got a boost on Monday (June 16), landing a letter of interest (LOI) for a non-dilutive US$120 million funding package from the Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM).

The funds would be used to advance its Tanbreez rare earths project in Southern Greenland.

Touted as one of the world’s largest rare earths deposits, Tanbreez is expected to produce up to 85,000 metric tons of rare earth material annually, with more than 27 percent classified as heavy rare earth elements.

Eclipse Metals

Eclipse confirms high-value, coarse-grained rare earths at Grønnedal, backed by an efficient processing pathway

Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to confirm that its Grønnedal rare earth elements (REE) Project in southwest Greenland continues to solidify its position as a strategically important and globally significant source of REE. The Project metrics are supported by robust scientific data and including benchmarked mineralogical results.
Aerial view of a glowing world map overlay on a cityscape, depicting global connectivity.

Expert: Can a United Front Loosen China’s Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Hold?

As western automakers reel from yet another round of Chinese export restrictions on rare earths, the urgency to create a counterweight to Beijing’s dominance over global mineral supply chains is reaching new heights.

At the center of the conversation is a persistent and disruptive strategy: Chinese state-backed firms flood global markets with critical minerals, push prices below sustainable production levels and wipe out foreign competition.

In response, experts like Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, are calling for a fundamentally different playbook.

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Resources Secures Permits for Exploration Bulk Sample at Lac Arsenault

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

