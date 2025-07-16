- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
July 15, 2025
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes
12 February
American Rare Earths Limited
Investor Insight
American Rare Earths is unlocking the USA’s rare earths potential through its strategic, high-value asset in Wyoming, ramping up its development to bolster the North American critical minerals supply chain.
Overview
American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQX:ARRNF,ADR:AMRRY) is a critical minerals exploration company focused on its 100 percent owned Halleck Creek project in Wyoming. This project represents the largest known rare earth deposit in the US, with high concentrations of key magnet elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium—essential components for renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced defense systems.
The US currently depends on China for 80 to 90 percent of its rare earth processing, which poses a significant supply chain risk. Halleck Creek’s vast resource, with a 2.63-billion-ton JORC estimate at 3,292 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO), provides an opportunity to secure domestic supply for nearly 100 years.Beyond its substantial resource base, the project offers significant exploration upside, presenting a multi-generational opportunity to establish a sustainable rare earths supply chain in the US. The support from EXIM Bank further highlights the strategic importance of Halleck Creek in reducing U.S. dependency on foreign suppliers.
Company Highlights
- American Rare Earth’s flagship project, Halleck Creek, is one of North America’s largest REE deposits. With a 2.63-billion-ton JORC resource at 3,292 ppm TREO, it holds the potential to meet US rare earths demand for approximately 100 years.
- The company is completely focused on developing a US-based critical minerals supply chain, aligning with US policies to reduce reliance on China for rare earth supply.
- The Halleck Creek project’s planned development consists of two phases. Phase 1 entails development of the Cowboy State mine, which is located entirely on Wyoming state land, enabling faster permitting and streamlined regulatory processes. Subsequently, cash flow generated from CSM will support development of the federal portions of Halleck Creek in Phase 2.
- This phased approach allows ARR to accelerate its pathway to production, enhance shareholder value, and strengthen its position as a key domestic supplier of rare earth elements in the United States.
- Well-positioned to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities, Halleck Creek benefits from strong federal and state support, including a non-binding EXIM Bank letter of interest for funding up to $456 million.
Key Projects
Halleck Creek Project (Wyoming)
The Halleck Creek project in Albany County, Wyoming, is the cornerstone of ARR’s growth strategy. Recognized as one of the largest, rare-earth deposits in North America, it boasts a JORC-compliant resource of 2.63 billion tons at 3,292 ppm TREO. The deposit is hosted in Precambrian granites and metamorphic rocks, which contain REE-enriched minerals like monazite and bastnaesite. The coarse-grained nature of the mineralization ensures cost-effective extraction and processing.
The high TREO content and low levels of impurities make Halleck Creek well-suited for producing separated rare earth oxides, particularly key magnet elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium. The project’s proximity to established infrastructure, including roads and utilities, supports cost-efficient development. Detailed geological surveys have delineated a large, continuous mineralized zone, which currently covers only 16 percent of the total land package. Advanced metallurgical testing has confirmed recovery rates of up to 67 percent, with further optimization efforts ongoing. Drilling campaigns in 2024 successfully expanded resource estimates, validating the deposit’s scalability.
ARR plans to take a phased development approach for Halleck Creek, designed to maximize early value while minimizing risk. Phase 1 entails the development of the Cowboy State mine (CSM), which will focus on mining high-grade zones and generating early cash flow. Phase 1 will be developed entirely on Wyoming state land, enabling faster permitting and streamlined regulatory processes.
According to the Phase 1 Scoping Study, the CSM development is projected to require an initial capex of $380 million, with a 20 percent contingency. The study estimates an NPV of $430 million at a 10 percent discount rate and an IRR of 21.1 percent, based on a 3-million-ton-per-annum throughput rate. The project is expected to have a payback period of 2.9 years and a life of mine exceeding 20 years, with significant potential for future expansion.
In Phase 2, ARR plans to expand operations into federal land areas within the Halleck Creek property. This phase involves de-risking the federal portions of the project by leveraging cash flow from the initial phase and advancing permitting processes in parallel. Additionally, ARR is actively engaging with state regulators and local stakeholders to ensure compliance and support for its phased development approach.
Upcoming Work
ARR is advancing its development efforts on Halleck Creek over several fronts. The company plans to conduct additional drilling aimed at expanding the resource by targeting unexplored zones with known mineralization. In parallel, Phase 2 metallurgical testing will focus on improving recovery rates and producing high purity separated rare earth oxides to enhance project economics. To maintain its accelerated timeline, ARR is making progress on permitting, including advancing state-level approvals and environmental baseline studies for the CSM area. Furthermore, the company plans to initiate a pre-feasibility study (PFS) by late 2025, emphasizing a phased development strategy that includes the CSM as a key component.
La Paz Project (Arizona)
The La Paz project, located in western Arizona, is a promising asset in ARR’s portfolio, featuring a 171-million-ton JORC resource. The deposit is enriched in light rare earth elements, particularly cerium, lanthanum and neodymium, which are critical for renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to roads and power. ARR continues to evaluate the potential for expanding the resource and advancing the project through further drilling and metallurgical testing. Although secondary to Halleck Creek, it holds potential as a long-term asset for ARR’s portfolio.
Beaver Creek (Wyoming)
This project is located near Halleck Creek and shares similar geological characteristics, indicating potential for significant rare earth mineralization. Preliminary fieldwork has identified areas with elevated rare earth element concentrations, and ARR plans to conduct detailed mapping and geophysical surveys to define drill targets.
Searchlight (Nevada)
Situated close to Mountain Pass, the only currently operating rare earth mine in the US, the Searchlight project is strategically located in a region known for its rare earth potential. ARR’s exploration strategy includes leveraging historical data and conducting modern geochemical sampling to identify high-priority areas for further exploration.
Leadership Team
Chris Gibbs - CEO & Executive Director
Appointed in November 2021, Chris Gibbs brings more than 30 years of experience in the resource sector across Australia, Canada, the US, South America, Africa and Europe. His track record includes driving growth and operational excellence for industry-leading mining companies. Prior to joining ARR, Gibbs held senior positions at Argonaut Gold, Centerra Gold, Barrick Gold, Placer Dome and Millennium Chemicals.
Joe Evers - President
Joe Evers has served in various leadership roles in the energy and mining industry. Most recently, Evers served as general counsel of American Rare Earths. Prior to that, he was corporate counsel at an international mining company and held positions of increasing responsibility in the land and policy departments at a publicly traded oil and gas company. Originally hailing from Sheridan, Wyoming, Evers received a bachelor’s degree and JD/MA in Environment & Natural Resources from the University of Wyoming. Evers was instrumental in securing a US$7.1 million grant from the State of Wyoming with support from partners Wyoming Energy Authority and the University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council.
Dwight Kinnes - Chief Technical Officer
A geologist with decades of experience, Dwight Kinnes has specialized in geological modeling of complex deposits in various international locations. Before joining ARR, he served as president of Highland GeoComputing LLC for 17 years, providing geological field services, modeling, GIS and database management to the mining industry.
Wayne Kernaghan - Company Secretary
Appointed on September 25, 2020. Wayne Kernaghan is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia with over 35 years’ experience in various areas of the mining industry. He is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a chartered secretary.
Board of Directors
Richard Hudson - Chairman
Richard Hudson contributes deep leadership expertise in mining and exploration, with a focus on mineral royalties, mineral economics, financial management, strategic planning and acquisitions. His extensive experience enhances the board's capacity to guide ARR's strategic initiatives.
Sten L Gustafson - Non-executive Director and Deputy Chairman
Sten Gustafson is the chief executive officer and a director of Pyrophyte Acquisition (NYSE:PHYT), a special purpose acquisition company focused on companies that provide products, services, equipment and technologies that support a variety of energy transition solutions. He is a highly experienced energy service industry executive, investment banker and corporate securities attorney. With over 25 years of experience in the global energy sector, Gustafson has advised on more than 100 corporate transactions worldwide worth over US$100 billion in value.
Melissa ‘Mel’ Sanderson - Non-executive Director
Melissa Sanderson’s international career has spanned diplomacy and mining for more than 30 years. She is adept at cross-cultural communication and brings exceptional leadership experience in inclusivity and diversity issues. At global mining leader Freeport-McMoRan, Sanderson sited, staffed and ran a corporate office focused on government and public relations and social responsibility programs. She has also served as a senior diplomat in the US Department of State.
Hugh Keller - Non-executive Director
Hugh Keller had a successful 34 year career as a partner at the law firm Dawson Waldron (now Ashurst) until retirement from full time legal practice in 2010. During this time, Keller served as joint national managing partner, Sydney office managing partner, chairman of the staff superannuation fund, one of the practice leaders, and as a board member. He was a non-executive director of ASX listed Thakral Holdings and a member of its audit committee until the company was acquired in a public takeover by Brookfield. He was a non-executive director of LJ Hooker and a member of its audit committee. He has also served as chairman of a large private investment company, several small investment companies and a private small exploration company. Keller has extensive legal experience and expertise in commercial contracts and arrangements, and public company audit committee procedures and requirements. He has led large teams of professionals and successfully managed people and resources in large projects.
Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America
08 July
Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities
28 May
ARR advances permitting at Cowboy State Mine
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced ARR advances permitting at Cowboy State Mine
07 May
Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Results of Channel Sampling Program at Halleck Creek
29 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
23 February
Updated Scoping Study - Halleck Creek
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Updated Scoping Study - Halleck Creek
11 July
Rare Earths Firm MP Materials to Get US$400 Million Defense Department Investment
The US Department of Defense (DoD) will become the largest shareholder in MP Materials (NYSE:MP) after agreeing to purchase US$400 million worth of preferred stock in the company.
MP Materials is known for owning and operating the only US rare earths mine.
The rare earths producer said the proceeds from the investment will fund the expansion of its processing capabilities at the Mountain Pass mine in California and support the construction of a second magnet manufacturing facility in the US.
The materials mined and processed by MP Materials are critical to the production of permanent magnets used in military systems, including the F-35 fighter jet, drones, and submarines.
The US has depended heavily on foreign imports for these materials — primarily from China, which accounted for about 70 percent of rare earth imports in 2023, according to the US Geological Survey.
In a press release issued on Thursday (July 10), MP Materials described the agreement as a "transformational public-private partnership." The company also said the deal will "dramatically accelerate the build-out of an end-to-end US rare earth magnet supply chain and reduce foreign dependency."
The investment gives the Pentagon newly created preferred stock convertible into common shares, along with a 10-year warrant to buy additional stock at US$30.03 per share. If fully converted and exercised, the DoD would own 15 percent of MP Materials, based on current share counts as of Wednesday (July 9). That would exceed the 8.61 percent stake held by CEO James Litinsky and the 8.27 percent stake held by BlackRock Fund Advisors.
Litinsky emphasized that the deal does not equate to government control of the company. “This is not a nationalization,” he told CNBC. “We remain a thriving public company. We now have a great new partner in our economically largest shareholder, DoD, but we still control our company. We control our destiny. We’re shareholder driven.”
MP’s new magnet facility, called 10X, will increase the company’s magnet manufacturing capacity to 10,000 metric tons annually once it begins commissioning in 2028. The exact location of the facility has not yet been disclosed.
The Pentagon has committed to purchasing 100 percent of the magnets produced at the 10X facility for 10 years.
Additionally, the DoD will guarantee a minimum price of US$110 per kilogram for MP’s neodymium-praseodymium oxide, a key material for magnet production.
If market prices fall below that level, the Pentagon will pay the difference quarterly. In return, once the new facility is operational, the government will receive 30 percent of any upside above US$110 per kilogram.
To further support the buildout, MP Materials expects to receive a US$150 million loan from the Pentagon within 30 days to expand its heavy rare earth separation capabilities at Mountain Pass, the only active rare earth mine in the US.
It is also commissioning a magnetics facility in Texas, known as Independence, to bolster its downstream processing capabilities.
As the only domestic miner with vertically integrated capabilities and a clear path to rare earth magnet production at scale, MP Materials now sits at the center of the Biden-to-Trump era effort to bring critical minerals supply chains back to American soil.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
04 July
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Mkango Gains 90 Percent on Spinout News
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
On Monday (June 30), Statistics Canada released its natural resource indicator report for the first quarter of 2025.
The data shows a 1.6 percent growth quarter-over-quarter in the real gross domestic product (GDP) of the sector during the three-month period, indicating that the sector outpaced the broader economy, which posted an increase of just 0.5 percent.
The energy subsector led the way with a 2.2 percent gain, driven by increases of 2 percent in crude oil and 3.4 percent in electricity.
The minerals and mining sector increased by just 0.4 percent overall. Within it, the manufacturing of metallic mineral products grew 4 percent, and non-metallic mineral extraction rose 3.2 percent.
On the other hand, metallic mineral extraction declined by 2.9 percent
Although real GDP increased, exports declined at the start of the year. Energy exports fell by 1.8 percent, due to a 12.4 percent decrease in outgoing refined petroleum products. Similarly, mineral and mining exports were also down by a more modest 0.9 percent.
South of the border, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” was passed by the US Congress on Thursday (July 3). The legislation is a cornerstone policy of President Donald Trump’s economic policy and includes several significant tax and spending cuts.
Among the provisions is an extension of US$4.5 trillion in tax breaks originally enacted by Trump in 2017 during his first term.
The package will increase defense and national security spending, including significantly increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and money earmarked for the development of the “Golden Dome” missile defense system.
To offset the decrease in tax income and increase in spending, the government made US$1.2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and food stamps and clawed back green energy tax credits.
Critics of the bill have warned that it would result in increased deficit spending by the government, as shortfalls are expected to add more than US$3.3 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade.
Markets and commodities react
In Canada, markets were closed on Tuesday (July 1) for the Canada Day holiday. Equity markets saw moderate gains this week with the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rising 1.24 percent to close at 27,036.16 on Friday.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fared better, gaining 3.9 percent to 755.22, while the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) climbed 1.9 percent to 120.92.
Markets in the US also had a shortened week and were closed on Friday for the July 4 holiday. US equities were also in positive territory this week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) gaining 2.09 percent to close Thursday at 6,279.36, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) climbing 1.7 percent to 22,866.97 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) rising 0.77 percent to 44,828.54.
The gold price rose 1.85 percent to US$3,333.90 by Friday at 4 p.m. EDT, while the silver price ended the week up 2.39 percent to US$36.85.
In base metals, the COMEX copper price was unchanged this week at US$5.12 per pound. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) gained 1.49 percent to close at 552.55.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA)
Weekly gain: 90 percent
Market cap: C$147.17 million
Share price: C$0.57
Mkango Resources is a rare earths exploration and development company focused on advancing rare earths mining and recycling projects. The company owns the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Southeast Malawi. The property comprises 11 retention licenses and has undergone historic exploration dating back to the 1980s.
A July 2022 feasibility study for the property demonstrated economic viability with a post-tax net present value of US$559 million, an internal rate of return of 31.5 percent and a payback period of 2.5 years.
The report was based on a February 2019 reserve estimate that reported measured and indicated total rare earth oxide (TREO) resources of 297,400 metric tons from 21.03 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1.5 percent and inferred resources of 366,200 metric tons of TREOs from 27.54 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1.33 percent.
The company is also developing the Pulawy rare earth separation plant in Poland in partnership with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe. Once complete, the plant is expected to produce 2,000 metric tons per year of neodymium, praseodymium and didymium oxides. It will also produce 50 metric tons per year of dysprosium and terbium oxides.
Additionally, Mkango holds a 79.4 percent interest in Maginito, which owns HyProMag, a company specializing in the recycling of rare earth magnets. The remaining 20.6 percent interest is held by CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF).
Shares in Mkango were up this week after the company announced on Thursday that it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions. The company stated that its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration, and other subsidiaries would merge with Crown PropTech to create what it describes as a vertically integrated, global rare earths platform that incorporates Songwe Hill and the Pulawy separation plant. The combined entity will be named Mkango Rare Earths and trade on the Nasdaq.
Following the deal, which is targeted to close in Q4, Mkango will focus on its rare earths recycling business.
2. Lithium South Development (TSXV:LIS)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$55.61 million
Share price: C$0.18
Lithium South Development is an explorer and developer advancing its Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project in Argentina. The property consists of nine concessions covering a land package of 5,687 hectares.
According to its April 2024 preliminary economic assessment, the company is planning to install production wells at the Tramo, Natalia Maria and Alba Sabrina concessions. The assessment demonstrated project economics with a post-tax net present value of US$934 million, an internal rate of return of 31.6 percent and a payback period of 2.5 years.
The included resource estimate for the three concessions reported a combined measured and indicated lithium resource of 297,400 metric tons from 404.1 million cubic meters of brine with an average concentration of 736 milligrams per liter.
The most recent news from Lithium South was released on June 25, when the company provided an update on its environmental impact assessment. Lithium South said that it had received a response from the mining secretariat of the Salta Province regarding the assessment and was in the process of responding to obtain final approval, which would allow the company to construct a pilot plant for its definitive feasibility study.
3. Oceanic Iron Ore (TSXV:FEO)
Weekly gain: 46.81 percent
Market cap: C$55.61 million
Share price: C$0.345
Oceanic Iron Ore is an exploration and development company working to advance its Ungava Bay iron projects in Northern Québec, Canada.
The properties consist of 3,000 claims covering a total land package of 1,500 square kilometers across three project areas: Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake.
A January 2020 preliminary economic assessment for Hopes Advance presented project economics, showing a post-tax net present value of US$1.4 billion, an internal rate of return of 16.8 percent and a payback period of 6.7 years.
The report also included a reserve estimate for Hopes Advance with a measured and indicated resource of 515 million metric tons of iron concentrate from 1.39 billion metric tons of ore with an average grade of 32.1 percent.
On Monday, Oceanic settled C$139,666 in accrued interest from several debentures by issuing common shares at a price of C$0.24. While shares didn’t move much, they picked up steam significantly in the latter half of the week.
4. Excellon Resources (TSXV:EXN)
Weekly gain: 44.44 percent
Market cap: C$55.61 million
Share price: C$0.325
Excellon Resources is an exploration and development company that is advancing its recently acquired Mallay silver mine in Peru back into production.
Mining at the site produced 6 million ounces of silver, 45 million pounds of zinc and 35 million pounds of lead between 2012 and 2018 before the operation was placed on care and maintenance.
On June 24, Excellon announced that it had completed its acquisition of Minera CRC, and its Mallay mine and Tres Cerros gold-silver project in Peru.
Excellon began the court-supervised acquisition process in October 2024. On March 11, Excellon announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Adar Mining and Premier Silver, which resolved any outstanding disputes between Adar, Premier, and Minera, and paved the way to complete the transaction.
In the June release, the company stated that it will immediately commence the next phase of its strategy to restart the mine. As Mallay is fully permitted with infrastructure in place, Excellon is aiming for run-rate silver production in Q2 of next year.
Additionally, the company announced on Thursday that it had appointed Mike Hoffman to its board of directors. Hoffman has been in the mining sector for over 35 years, and has experience with developing mines in Latin America.
5. Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ)
Weekly gain: 40.54 percent
Market cap: C$121.72 million
Share price: C$0.52
Benz Mining is a gold exploration company that is focused on advancing projects in Québec and Western Australia.
Its flagship Eastmain project consists of an 8,000 hectare property located in Central Québec within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone belt. The most recent resource estimate from May 2023 reported an indicated resource of 384,000 ounces of gold from 1.3 metric tons of ore grading 9 g/t gold, and an inferred resource of 621,000 ounces of gold from 3.8 metric tons grading 5.1 g/t.
Earlier this year, Benz acquired the Glenburgh and Mt Egerton gold projects in Western Australia from Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR). It has spent much of 2025 exploring Glenburgh, which covers an area of 786 square kilometers and features 50 kilometers of strike. The site hosts six priority extension targets and 5 kilometers of exploration trend with over 100 parts per billion gold.
A November 2024 resource estimate for Glenburgh showed an indicated and inferred resource of 510,000 ounces of gold from 16.3 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1 g/t gold.
On June 30, the company reported that it had encountered high-grade intercepts during its drill program at Glenburgh. One hole returned a grade of 2.9 g/t over 72 meters which included an intersection of 5.1 g/t over 39 meters at a depth of 319 meters.
The company stated that the results represent a significant step forward in “understanding and expanding the gold system.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
23 June
Thick zones of HM mineralisation observed across Douala HM Project
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial visual estimations from the reconnaissance exploration program at the Douala Basin HMS Project, Cameroon. Desktop studies incorporating detailed geological mapping, geophysics, and known mineral occurrences, were used to define initial, high priority targets for ground- truthing. The reconnaissance programme, which consisted of hand auger and channel sampling, was successful in identifying high estimated concentrations of heavy mineral (HM) mineralisation across all the six tenements that make up the project. Additionally, the Company’s consultants have observed the presence of natural rutile grains within panned concentrates.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Company’s reconnaissance auger and channel sampling programme has been completed at the Douala Basin HMS Project
- Reconnaissance sampling undertaken across the 6 Douala Basin tenements has identified thick zones of high estimated concentrations of heavy minerals (HM) as well as natural rutile
- Work at the Douala Basin Project followed up on historical HM occurrences identified by previous Eramet drilling, as well as priority areas identified through the Company’s internal reviews
- Samples collected from the reconnaissance program are due to be submitted for laboratory analysis in the coming weeks, with results expected in the September quarter
- At Douala Basin, exploration will transition to a detailed campaign of auger drilling
Samples collected from this initial exploration programme are currently being prepped for dispatch to the Company’s laboratory for analysis in South Africa, with results expected in the September quarter.
Technical Consultant, Cliff Fitzhenry, commented: “While the Company’s primary focus is on the Central Rutile Project, where we have recently reported the presence of wide-spread residual natural rutile mineralisation, we believe that the Douala Basin HMS project has significant potential. The reconnaissance programme has over the last few weeks demonstrated the potential of the area, with the identification of high concentrations of visible heavy mineral sands across the project tenements through a mixture of auger, channel, and soil sampling work. Pleasingly, we have also observed natural rutile grains at Douala Basin.
We look forward to the assay results of the reconnaissance programme in the coming months.”
Reconnaissance exploration at the Douala Basin HMS Project
As announced on 5 June 2025, the Company commenced reconnaissance auger and grab sampling programmes at the Central Rutile and Douala Basin HMS projects, Cameroon. At the Douala Basin project, the Company has completed 12 hand auger drill holes (refer Figure 1), collecting 53 samples in the process, as well as collected 38 channel samples from 11 surfaces for analysis (refer Tables 1 & 2).
Table 1: Reconnaissance auger drill holes completed to date at the Douala Basin HMS Project showing maximum visual estimates of HM% from panned concentrate of the 1m samples.
Cautionary Statement:
The Company cautions that, with respect to any visual mineralisation indicators, visual observations and estimates of mineral abundance are uncertain in nature and should not be taken as a substitute or proxy for appropriate laboratory analysis. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results from the drilling and sampling programmes will be required to understand the grade and extent of mineralisation. Initial assay results are expected in August 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
19 June
Critical Metals Secures US$120 Million Loan LOI for Tanbreez Rare Earths Project
Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) got a boost on Monday (June 16), landing a
letter of interest (LOI) for a non-dilutive US$120 million funding package from the Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM).
The funds would be used to advance its Tanbreez rare earths project in Southern Greenland.
Touted as one of the world’s largest rare earths deposits, Tanbreez is expected to produce up to 85,000 metric tons of rare earth material annually, with more than 27 percent classified as heavy rare earth elements.
“This is a tremendous milestone for Critical Metals Corp which highlights to the rare earths supply chain, Western Governments and investors that Tanbreez is a world-class asset that will provide mission-critical rare earth metals to counter China’s continued dominance,” said Critical Metals CEO and Chairman Tony Sage.
The funding would support pre-production, technical studies and early mining activities. EXIM’s financing falls under its new Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative and comes with a 15 year repayment term.
Critical Metals
acquired a controlling stake in Tanbreez in June 2024 in a transaction valued at up to US$211 million. It expects the asset to require US$290 million in capital expenditure to advance to initial commercial production.
The US$120 million from EXIM would support key early stage work at Tanbreez, including technical and economic studies, pre-production activities and the start of mining operations.
The company is aiming to complete a definitive feasibility study by late 2025.
Critical Metals also plans to invest an additional US$10 million in exploration this year, giving it the option to increase its ownership in the project to 92.5 percent through the acquisition of a further 50.5 percent stake.
“We are now razor focused to put Tanbreez into production as soon as possible,"
said Sage.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
18 June
Eclipse confirms high-value, coarse-grained rare earths at Grønnedal, backed by an efficient processing pathway
Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to confirm that its Grønnedal rare earth elements (REE) Project in southwest Greenland continues to solidify its position as a strategically important and globally significant source of REE. The Project metrics are supported by robust scientific data and including benchmarked mineralogical results.
Project Highlights:
- Dominant synchysite, bastnasite and monazite mineralogy - ideal for Nd-Pr permanent magnet feedstock.
- Coarse-grain size of key REE minerals with up to 54% liberation, supporting low- cost, conventional flotation pathways.
- The defined resource of 89Mt represents approximately 6% of the carbonatite body, with extensive growth potential.
- Niobium ~4,670ppm, Yttrium ~777ppm, and HREE credits enhance the Project’s overall economics.
- Tier-1 Greenland location with deep-water access and no uranium permitting constraints.
- Mineralogical studies provide a strong foundation for upcoming metallurgical and process design work.
A recent mineralogical study completed by SGS Canada has confirmed the presence of high-value rare earth minerals, including Synchysite, Bastnasite and Monazite – highly sought-after hosts of magnet rare earth elements (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb).
The recent mineralogical assessment returned significantly elevated niobium grades, ranging from <40ppm to 4,670ppm, and yttrium values ranging from 39ppm to 777ppm (refer Appendix 1), highlighting the polymetallic nature of the mineralisation and its potential for enhanced downstream value capture.
Both elements are increasingly sought after for superconductors, defence alloys, and advanced electronics, further elevating Grønnedal’s importance within the global critical minerals ecosystem.
Importantly, the test work confirms that the mineral assemblage is highly amenable to conventional processing, aligning with proven flowsheets successfully applied at other globally recognised REE operations, including Mountain Pass (USA) and Mount Weld (Australia).
Commenting on the SGS mineralogical results, Eclipse Metals Executive Chairman Carl Popal said:
“The Grønnedal REE complex continues to deliver compelling results that reinforce its emerging position as a globally strategic rare earths project. With 89 million tonnes now defined, the combination of scale, favourable mineralogy, coarse grain size and demonstrated processability sets Grønnedal apart as one of the few Western rare earth deposits with a clear pathway toward scalable development.
“The polymetallic nature of the mineralisation, combined with high liberation rates confirmed through advanced mineralogical studies, supports the potential for efficient recovery using well- established processing routes, further strengthening Grønnedal’s relevance to EU and North American critical minerals supply chains.
“Eclipse remains committed to responsible and transparent development in Greenland while advancing the project with a disciplined focus on value creation and global supply chain diversification,”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
17 June
Expert: Can a United Front Loosen China’s Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Hold?
As western automakers reel from yet another round of Chinese export restrictions on rare earths, the urgency to create a counterweight to Beijing’s dominance over global mineral supply chains is reaching new heights.
At the center of the conversation is a persistent and disruptive strategy: Chinese state-backed firms flood global markets with critical minerals, push prices below sustainable production levels and wipe out foreign competition.
In response, experts like Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, are calling for a fundamentally different playbook.
In her view, it's time for nations to coordinate their market power and engage in collective deterrence.
“If countries continue to operate independently instead of collectively, China will retain its dominant position because no single nation has enough market leverage on its own,” Baskaran argues in her recent commentary.
The scale of disruption is difficult to overstate. In just three years, global prices for core energy transition minerals have collapsed. Between May 2022 and May 2025, prices for cobalt fell nearly 60 percent. Nickel prices plunged 73 percent, while lithium prices cratered by almost 87 percent. In each case, price collapses coincided with waves of supply from China or Chinese-backed operations, forcing western producers to shut down or defer investment.
Baskaran further explains that these price dynamics aren’t accidental.
Chinese companies — which often receive subsidies, low-interest loans or direct state support — can afford to operate at near-zero or even negative profit margins, squeezing out foreign firms that need to show a return on capital.
When it comes to rare earths, with 90 percent of refining under its control, China can suppress prices long enough to bankrupt competition, then raise prices once dominance is assured.
For Baskaran, the closure of Jervois Global's (ASX:JRV,OTC Pink:JRVMQ) cobalt mine in Idaho and BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) Nickel West project in Australia illustrate how fragile western efforts are when exposed to this kind of strategic economic pressure.
Tariffs alone won’t cut it
To date, responses from the US have largely focused on domestic industrial policy — subsidies, tax credits and isolated tariffs. But given the country’s relatively small share of global minerals demand — just 1.7 percent for rare earths, for example — US actions alone are unlikely to move the needle.
“While tariffs can be an effective instrument, a single country acting alone is unlikely to make a significant difference for mineral prices given the small size of their offtake markets,” Baskaran stresses.
Instead, she suggests that any meaningful response must involve coordinated policy across a coalition of major consuming nations. The proposed solution is a shared “anchor market” — a bloc of like-minded countries that harmonize tariffs, coordinate investment protections and implement shared procurement rules.
If executed well, she believes this approach could flip the current dynamic, placing reciprocal pressure on China while supporting market conditions where western producers can survive.
“A unified market of this scale would be capable of challenging China’s dominance and providing the West with meaningful strategic leverage,” she adds in her piece.
Such a coalition is not hypothetical. The Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), an initiative involving 14 countries and the EU, already exists to foster cooperation on supply chain resilience.
With a combined market of nearly 2.8 billion people — double the population of China — Baskaran states that the MSP represents a latent force that, if fully activated, could counterbalance Chinese leverage.
Leverage through scale and policy
The power of an anchor market lies in its ability to send long-term price signals and create investor certainty.
Gradual import quotas, for instance, could mandate that a growing share of mineral inputs — starting at 10 percent and scaling to 60 percent over a decade — come from within anchor market countries.
Baskaran explains that unlike tax incentives, which are temporary and non-binding, quotas offer a durable guarantee that demand will materialize, helping de-risk large-scale mineral investments.
Equally important is investment protection. Chinese firms continue to buy up critical minerals assets abroad, even in a weak price environment, ensuring that they control future supply. If this trend continues, any market-based response from the west may simply enrich Chinese shareholders in the long run.
Australia’s key role and the G7’s moment for market unity
Baskaran highlights that, among potential partners, Australia stands out.
With rich deposits of 31 critical minerals and advanced mining capabilities, it is essential to any serious diversification plan. Mining already contributes over 13 percent to its GDP, compared to just over 1 percent in the US.
Politically, Australia has taken a hardline stance on Chinese influence, from banning Huawei in 2018 to imposing university research safeguards and building a state-backed mineral reserve to reduce foreign dependency.
The G7 summit in Canada offers a unique moment to align policy. All G7 countries have identified critical minerals security as a priority. By formalizing the anchor market concept, Baskaran argues that the G7 nations and their partners could finally mount a credible economic counteroffensive: “The anchor market can shift leverage away from Beijing and toward a more resilient, rules-based minerals ecosystem.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
