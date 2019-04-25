Zinc One Appoints Interim CEO and Engages Dr. Chris Wilson

Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV:Z) (OTC:ZZZOF) (FSE:RH33) (“Zinc One” or the “Company”) announces that it has appointed Gunther Roehlig, a director of Zinc One, as its interim Chief Executive Officer to replace the outgoing interim Chief Executive Officer and director, Dr. Bill Williams.









Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV:Z) (OTC:ZZZOF) (FSE:RH33) (“Zinc One” or the “Company”) announces that it has appointed Gunther Roehlig, a director of Zinc One, as its interim Chief Executive Officer to replace the outgoing interim Chief Executive Officer and director, Dr. Bill Williams. Dr. Williams will remain involved with Zinc One in an advisory and consulting role for Zinc One’s projects in Peru. Mr. Roehlig brings extensive public company experience to the role.

Zinc One is pleased to announce it has engaged Dr. Chris Wilson, to render project evaluation and geological consulting services to the Company. In particular, Dr. Wilson will carry out a detailed review of various options to further develop the Bongará Zinc Mine Project and assist in identifying potential sources of financing to facilitate such development.

Dr. Wilson is an independent consultant geologist with 30 years of global experience in mineral exploration and mining. He has worked in over 70 countries, on most commodities and deposit styles, from grass roots through resource definition to feasibility. Chris has significant public market experience. This includes project and deposit review and valuation; design of acquisition strategy including earn-in, joint venture, equity and debt financing; merger and asset purchase; value-added exit strategy; and acquisition and contract negotiation. Dr. Wilson is a Qualified Person for JORC and NI 43-101 compliant reporting and valuation.

Zinc One also granted options to Dr. Wilson to purchase 400,000 common shares of Zinc One. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of issue.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Bill Williams, a senior advisor to Zinc One and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Zinc One Resources Inc.

Zinc One’s key assets are the Bongará Zinc Mine Project and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc Project in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008, but was closed due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included >20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface zinc-oxide mineralization. High-grade, zinc-oxide mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará Project, which is over six kilometres to the NNW and where past drilling intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc as well. The Company has reported an Indicated Mineral Resource of 822,000 tonnes averaging 18.8% Zn containing 342,000,000 pounds of Zn at a 10% Zn cut-off and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,339,700 tonnes averaging 16.8% Zn containing 496,200,000 pounds of Zn at a 10% Zn cut-off (see news releases dated February 5, 2019 and March 18, 2019).

Additional Information

Gunther Roehlig

Interim CEO

Zinc One Resources Inc.

Phone: (604) 683-0911

Email: groehlig@zincone.com

www.zincone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zinc One cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zinc One’s limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on the Bongará Zinc Mine Project and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zinc One does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV:Z) (OTC:ZZZOF) (FSE:RH33) for an Investor Presentation.