Vale Produces Over 100 Million Tonnes of Iron Ore in Q3

Brazilian iron-ore miner Vale (NYSE:VALE) has released its third quarter report, announcing it produced over a hundred million tonnes of iron ore in the three months ending September 30 with credit given to the ramp-up of the S11D complex.

CFO of Vale, Luciano Siani Pires said:

“We surpassed the historical milestone of over a hundred million tons of iron ore produced in a quarter. And we also broke records for pellet production.”

Iron ore production was up 10.3 percent year-on-year and 8.5 percent over the second quarter – though all other commodities were down both year-on-year and quarterly including nickel, coal, cobalt and gold.

