SIMEC Commences Due Diligence on Havilah’s Iron Ore Projects

Havilah Resources has announced that it has reached agreement with SIMEC Mining, an affiliate of the GFG Alliance, to carry out due diligence on the Maldorky and Grants iron ore projects in northeastern South Australia.











Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) has announced that it has reached agreement with SIMEC Mining, an affiliate of the GFG Alliance, to carry out due diligence on the Maldorky and Grants iron ore projects in northeastern South Australia. The joint objective is to determine the future development and commercialization potential of the projects

As part of the due diligence, Havilah has provided SIMEC Mining with several tonnes of RC drill samples from the Maldorky and Grants deposits and drill-core from the Maldorky deposit for metallurgical testing purposes.

Havilah CEO, Richard Walters said:

“We are pleased to have SIMEC Mining, supported by the GFG Alliance, performing due diligence on our iron ore assets. SIMEC Mining has the technical expertise, and most importantly, the logistical capability at Whyalla to handle iron ore shipments from the Maldorky and Grants projects. Our co-operation has started well, with SIMEC Mining now in possession of all Havilah’s technical data relating to the projects, as well as representative drill chip samples and drill core that is being used for the metallurgical test work, which is now in progress.”

