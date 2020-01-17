Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Copper Hits 8 Month High, Then Falls

The red metal rose to an eight month high of US$6,300 before the US and China signed their phase one trade deal midway through the week.









Economic data out of China sent three month London Metal Exchange (LME) copper up to US$6,300 per metric ton on Friday (January 17).

The country reported a 6.9 percent year-on-year increase in industrial output in December, along with a 5.4 percent increase in fixed-asset investment over the same period. Its GDP was at its weakest level in almost three decades last year, but on track with expectations.

China is the world’s largest consumer of copper by far, and the health of its economy is a key point for copper market participants to watch.

Friday’s US$6,300 price level is slightly under the eight month high copper hit earlier in the week. As investors waited for news on a US-China trade deal, the red metal climbed to US$6,321 on the LME.

Beijing and Washington ultimately signed a phase one agreement on Wednesday (January 15), marking the beginning of the end of over a year of tensions between the two powerhouse nations.

Among other things, the deal will see China commit to spending an additional US$200 billion of American goods and services by 2021. China will also be more transparent about moves geared at influencing the strength of its currency.

Despite the positive step forward, the two countries still have much more to do, with one senior US Chamber of Commerce official saying that this week’s phase one arrangement “stops the bleeding,” but will not put an end to trade negotiations.

Although copper climbed ahead of the deal, the news itself brought little reaction. Despite being weighed down by the conflict, Reuters states that market watchers don’t think the initial agreement will have much impact on economic growth; the metal was at just US$$6,293.50 on the LME on Thursday (January 16).

