Water Ways Tech CEO Interviewed by NewlyTrading

Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV:WWT) CEO Ohad Haber was featured in an interview with NewlyTrading where he provided an overview of the company, its technology and projects. Water Ways Tech is an agriculture technology company that specializes in delivering water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. The company is developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the market. In the interview, Haber pointed out that there is a lack of competition in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the market. He believes that many of his peers cannot develop the types of solutions that his company has.

One of the differentiators is that Water Ways Tech’s technology is scalable and has multiple applications in numerous industries, such as vineyards and cannabis. For example, Water Ways Tech has a US$500,000 agreement with Kibbutz Gan Shmuel and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON) in Israel to develop a customized cannabis irrigation system for a 43,055-square-foot greenhouse. The company also has various agricultural and aqua-cultural operations in China, Mexico, Georgia, Laos and Peru.

Overall, Haber wants to continue to grow and expand the company and is looking at creating additional opportunities in the growing cannabis market. The company also intends to pursue opportunities in the food agriculture sector as well.

To listen to the full interview, click here.

