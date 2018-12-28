What were the top phosphate and potash news stories of 2018? With the space looking positive these headlines drew readers in.









Looking back at phosphate and potash news, the two commodities have had a good year. Potash prices enjoyed a small rebound in 2018, albeit far from heights seen in 2008, when it was priced at $900 per tonne. With the world’s population continuing to grow, so too is the demand outlook for the fertilizers which feed the global populous.

MarketWatch supports this upward trend, releasing a report on the industry which expects continued demand and growth unto 2025. Statistica also showed a positive outlook for fertilizer demand, reaching 46.2 million metric tons by 2022.

Between the two commodities, what were the top headlines in 2018? We’ve compiled a list of our five most popular phosphate and potash news stories of last year. Read on to see what events in 2018 grabbed the attention of our investor audience.

First on the list of potash news is an article from the middle of 2018 covering the rise of potash prices and what impact that might bring for Saskatchewan. There was speculation as to whether that rise would be sufficient to entice BHP Billiton (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BLT) to kickstart the Jansen potash project, located about 140 kilometers away from Saskatoon. Production would be a long time coming, as BHP began working on Jansen back in 2011. It halted the mine’s development in 2017, citing poor market conditions. If the project started up again, how would this impact the larger potash market? Read on to find out.

Making headlines in potash news was Danakali’s take-or-pay offtake agreement with EuroChem. The agreement is for the sale and distribution of sulfate of potash from its 50 percent owned Colluli project in Eritrea, East Africa. The mine life is expected to last 200 years at its impending 2020 production rate of approximately 472,000 tonnes annually, and 944,000 tonnes annually by 2026. What does Danakali’s CEO, Danny Goeman have to say about the deal? Continue reading for more details.

Our third top potash news story of 2018 covers the merger between PotashCorp and Agrium which together formed Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR). In January, when the story was published, the deal had been approved by antitrust regulators, and Nutrien became the largest potash producer in the world. Both companies had to divest offshore interests in order to satisfy regulators including PotashCorp’s investment in SQM (NYSE:SQM), and Agrium’s superphosphoric acid facility in Idaho. The merger is expected to save the two companies around US$500 million. Find out how the market reacted to this monumental merger.

Once again rising potash and phosphate prices made headlines, as investors and miners alike were pleased to see the minerals climbing the price charts. Potash producer Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced record high sales and profits in Q4 of 2017, citing greater demand from India and China in conjunction with higher prices. The average price of potash dipped under US$200 in 2016, but has since had a boost, with Mosaic citing an average price for its diammonium phosphate around $348 per tonne. Read on for more details.

Our final top potash news story looks at a new technology that could be hitting the phosphate industry. JDCPhosphate developed a new process for producing high-quality, superphosphoric acid from low-quality phosphate rock tailings. The process is so effective it can turn 14 percent rock tailing phosphate into 68 percent p205 superphosphoric acid. Avenira (ASX:AEV) is featured in this article and has the exclusive rights to use this technology. How does it work? Find out how the process works, how it’s different from others out there, and why the company calls this “one of the most significant advancements in many decades for the phosphate industry.”

Based on these potash news stories, what do you think is next for the potash and phosphate industries in 2019? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

